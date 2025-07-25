Ruben Amorim and Man Utd have work to do this summer.

According to reports, Manchester United have made a final decision on whether to offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer amid two key factors.

Hojlund joined Man Utd from Serie A outfit Atalanta during the 2023 summer transfer window in a deal worth around £64m plus add-ons.

The Denmark international was in a difficult situation during his debut campaign in 2023/24 as he spent most of the season as United‘s only fit striker, but he earned plaudits as he scored 16 goals in all competitions.

However, the 22-year-old regressed last season and was heavily criticised for his dire performances, as he struggled to perform the basics. He only scored four Premier League goals in 32 appearances as Joshua Zirkzee outshone him during the run-in.

Hojlund’s disappointing decline has fuelled exit speculation as he has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A in recent months, with Inter Milan and Juventus mooted as possible destinations for the £40m-rated forward.

It has been suggested that Hojlund’s exit could fund a move for a new striker, as Man Utd do not currently have the financial means to buy before selling pricey assets.

United are currently sixth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have invested around £130m to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

But they are struggling to recoup funds through player sales as Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan, while Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony remain contracted to Man Utd.

After landing Mbeumo and Cunha, it has been reported that United’s next priority is to sign a striker. However, their limited budget is causing problems after missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

Now, The Sun reports that the Red Devils have ‘ruled out breaking the bank’ to sign a new No.9 as ‘the club is not in a position to go large unless there are significant exits’.

This is a factor in Hojlund’s favour as ‘the decision not to push the boat out opens the door’ for him ‘to stake his claim during the three-match Premier League Summer Series tournament against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton’.

Ruben Amorim’s verdict on the striker is another reason behind United’s sale decision. The report adds: