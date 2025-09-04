According to reports, Manchester United have made a clear decision on whether to sell Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir ‘this month’.

Onana and Bayindir’s futures at Man Utd have been in doubt in recent months as the two goalkeepers were heavily criticised for their poor performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, Onana was United’s No.1, but it became increasingly clear as the campaign progressed that he may not have Ruben Amorim‘s trust for long.

This has proven the case after Onana was a liability last season, while Bayindir is not good enough to be anything more than a backup goalkeeper.

This means the signing of a new goalkeeper was a priority for Man Utd after they spent around £200m to overhaul their attack with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

READ: Man Utd transfer error revealed and Liverpool miss out on deadline-day signing



Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez were heavily linked with Man Utd, but they eventually settled on Senne Lammens as their top goalkeeper target.

Man Utd sealed a deal with Royal Antwerp on deadline day, with the 23-year-old joining the Premier League giants for around £18m plus add-ons.

Lammens is inexperienced, but he is likely to go straight into Man Utd’s team after the international break.

It has been suggested that the arrival of Lammens could seal exits for Onana and Bayindir, which remains possible as the transfer windows in Saudi Arabia and Turkey do not close until later this month.

Now, a report from The Sun claims club chiefs have made a decision on whether to sell each player, with it suggested that the ‘Manchester United careers of either Onana or Bayindir could be over this month’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd eye ‘unexpected’ January signing as Kane is tipped for Red Devils transfer in 2026

👉 Now or never for Manuel Ugarte to fill Man Utd and Amorim’s massive hole

👉 Man Utd star ‘willing’ to reunite with Marcus Rashford at Barcelona in ‘reduced’ transfer



It is noted that ‘the extended windows in Saudi Arabia and Turkey offer a potential lifeline for United to shift Onana or Bayindir before the end of next week’, while the club ‘will listen to offers’.

The report adds: