According to reports, Manchester United have made a ‘decision’ on whether to sign Chelsea star Cole Palmer, who has a ‘release clause’ in his contract.

Palmer has surpassed all expectations following his £42.5m move to Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, grabbing 79 goal involvements in his 111 appearances for the Premier League giants.

This has established the England international as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, but this season has been a frustrating one for the Chelsea standout, who has been hampered by injuries.

So far this season, Palmer has only made ten starts in the Premier League and it has been reported that he is unhappy at Chelsea and wants a return to Manchester via a move to Man Utd.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has attempted to pour cold water on these reports, while Fabrizio Romano has insisted that it would “take a crazy amount of money” for Man Utd to sign Palmer.

Romano explained: “Chelsea did their job in the Champions League. And don’t forget the message coming from Liam Rosenior after the match. In England, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve had many rumours about Cole Palmer being unsettled or having problems at Chelsea, he wants to play for Manchester United.

“Before the game, Rosenior said Palmer is happy and untouchable but after the game he said, by himself, that Cole Palmer in the dressing room was looking like a very happy guy. The message coming from Chelsea is very clear: Cole Palmer is considered an absolutely key part of the project.

“There’s absolutely nothing ongoing in terms of contracts and problems. But things can happen. As of today, they have got zero coming from Cole Palmer’s camp.

“If someday they decided to part ways, it would take a crazy amount of money – but really crazy.”

Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, have claimed that Palmer has a ‘release clause’ worth 200 million euros (£175m) and Chelsea are insisting on this price, while The Mirror are reporting that a move to Man Utd is unlikely.

They claim that Man Utd’s ‘decision’ is that they ‘will not’ sign Palmer ahead of next season as he is ‘out of their price range’ and their ‘priorities’ lie elsewhere.

The report explains: ‘Manchester United will not be signing Cole Palmer this summer. United bosses know the England and Chelsea star is out of the club’s price range.

‘While an attacking midfielder is not on the club’s list of priorities when it comes to strengthening the team. United have invested almost £135m in signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and believe this is an area of the team which doesn’t need attention.’

