Manchester United have reportedly ‘politely declined’ the chance to sign a striker who scored just three goals last season, as his club attempted to secure a swap deal for Rasmus Hojlund.

United have already given up on Hojlund. The £72million striker looked positive in his first season at Old Trafford, with 16 goals in all competitions.

Last term, though, his 10-goal return included just four strikes in 32 Premier League games, against higher level opposition than in the Europa League, where he scored six times.

United are looking to get at least some of their original outlay back for Hojlund, and are welcoming offers.

It’s been heavily reported that Inter Milan are making attempts to land the Dane, taking him back to Italy – where he played prior to signing for the Red Devils, with Atalanta.

The latest report suggested that Inter had made a cheeky attempt to land Hojlund by offering up a faltering striker.

Indeed, United In Focus reports the Manchester outfit ‘rejected’ a loan-to-buy offer from Inter, which brought about ‘another possibility’ of Mehdi Taremi heading to Old Trafford.

After being offered the chance to sign the Iranian striker, it’s reported United ‘politely declined’ as they have ‘no intention’ of signing him. It is not hard to see why they would do that.

Taremi scored just three goals in 43 games last season – his first one with Inter – and seems in no way a fair asset to swap places with a player who cost £72million.

Hoping to remove the chances of other such offers, it’s said United ‘want a full sale’ and are ‘uninterested in swap proposals’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd: ‘Agreed’ deal off as Mourinho decides to pull plug for one reason after Amorim chat

👉 Man Utd ‘prepare €40m offer’ Atalanta double swoop as third summer deal confirmed

👉 Man Utd move for Arsenal target ‘ticking boxes’ hinges on one condition with ‘significant work done’

Whether Inter come back to the table with a transfer fee attached remains to be seen. In any case, it seems that although he had a very tough time last season and is on the chopping block now, Hojlund wants to fight for his place at United.

He said recently: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.”

It’s not clear yet whether United will receive the sort of offer they’d accept for Hojlund, so there’s a chance he remains if nobody comes to the table with enough money.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘offer’ to Barcelona ‘arrives’ with exit door to open ‘without hesitation’ at £38m