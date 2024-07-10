Man Utd: ‘Deeply shocked’ politician will attempt to derail ‘disgraceful’ £26m transfer ‘agreement’

Marseille mayor Benoit Payan will “ask” the French club not to recruit Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood after the two sides reached an “agreement”.

The 22-year-old forward, who has one senior cap for England, could be on his way to France after spending last season on loan with Spanish club Getafe, where he played 33 league matches and scored eight goals.

He has been linked with a number of other European clubs this summer, including Lazio and Juventus, but Marseille are now understood to be in pole position to sign him from Man Utd.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Marseille are “just waiting for a full agreement with the player” before Man Utd can seal Greenwood’s exit.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Marseille over the sale of Mason Greenwood. This was one of the main missions for Man United this summer, and now the agreement between the clubs is done, so we’re now just waiting for a full agreement with the player. Marseille already have the green light from Greenwood, who is tempted by the project and the club and working under Roberto de Zerbi, but we’re still waiting on the contracts.

“It will now be time to finalise the salary and also there are specific bonuses wanted by Greenwood, so there are still some details to be discussed between the player and Marseille, but the agreement between the clubs is done. Greenwood will join for €31m (£26m) with add-ons included as part of this package, and, an important detail, Man United will have a future sell-on clause worth almost 50%.

“This is a big percentage, and it’s because Manchester United feel that after Marseille we could see Greenwood join another big club in Europe, so they want the opportunity to make more money from his future sale.”

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

But Marseille mayor Payan is not happy that the Ligue 1 side have decided to pursue a deal for Greenwood with the politician “deeply shocked” at the potential deal.

Payan told RMC: “Greenwood’s behavior is unspeakable, unacceptable. Hitting his wife… I saw images that deeply shocked me. Attacking his wife in this way is unworthy of a man and I believe he cannot have a place in this team.

“The values ​​of Marseille and the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille are anything but that. It’s anything but racism, anti-Semitism. It’s anything but… can you imagine, violence against women? Do you realise that? And he claims to play for Olympique de Marseille, Greenwood? It’s a disgrace.

“I will ask the president of Olympique de Marseille not to recruit Greenwood. I don’t want my club to be covered in the shame of someone who hits his wife. I don’t want my club to be covered in the ashes of someone who hits his wife like that. It’s not acceptable.”