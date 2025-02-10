Man Utd are ready to make signing a new centre-back one of their priorities once again in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a poor season to date with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Scoring has been a real problem with only 28 goals scored in the Premier League so far and Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have received their fair amount of criticism.

However, defence is also a concern if Man Utd have any ideas of getting into the top four with nine teams in the Premier League conceded fewer goals this season than the Red Devils.

And now GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones claims that Lisandro Martinez latest injury has led the Man Utd recruitment team and hierarchy to start ‘actively assessing their options for a new centre-back ahead of next season’.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi – who has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs over the last couple of transfer windows – is now a top option and now seen as having ‘a better chance’ of moving to Man Utd over Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jones added: