Man Utd whittle defender shortlist down to six with ‘better chance’ of signing Crystal Palace star
Man Utd are ready to make signing a new centre-back one of their priorities once again in the summer transfer window, according to reports.
The Red Devils have had a poor season to date with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.
Scoring has been a real problem with only 28 goals scored in the Premier League so far and Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have received their fair amount of criticism.
However, defence is also a concern if Man Utd have any ideas of getting into the top four with nine teams in the Premier League conceded fewer goals this season than the Red Devils.
And now GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones claims that Lisandro Martinez latest injury has led the Man Utd recruitment team and hierarchy to start ‘actively assessing their options for a new centre-back ahead of next season’.
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi – who has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs over the last couple of transfer windows – is now a top option and now seen as having ‘a better chance’ of moving to Man Utd over Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.
Jones added:
‘If experience in the Premier League becomes a priority, two names stand out – Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. Both have been on the radar for some time and offer the composure and ball-playing ability that Manchester United would be looking for.
‘Everton remain hopeful that Branthwaite will stick with them as they move into a new stadium, but there is a better chance of seeing Guehi make a transfer. The £70million-rated England international is already wanted by Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as we have reported, but the Red Devils do have an interest.
‘We understand that Manchester United have also tracked Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, another young talent with huge potential.
‘However, their search will not be limited to England. In Portugal, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande – both excelling at Sporting – have been on the Red Devils’ radar.
‘One interesting name that might be worth monitoring is Jean-Clair Todibo. Manchester United wanted the ‘exciting’ France international before he made the switch to West Ham United last summer, where his move will become permanent at the end of the season. However, his time in London hasn’t been entirely convincing, leading to murmurs that he could become available again.
‘Juventus are already keeping tabs on his situation, but if the Red Devils see an opportunity to reignite their interest, they could enter the mix.’