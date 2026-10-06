Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown feels two Manchester United defenders will be allowed to leave soon, paving the way for “major changes.”

United’s side has been largely settled this season. The defence has seen Lisandro Martinez pair with Harry Maguire mostly, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw on the flanks.

But there have been question marks over Shaw, with United attempting to land a new left-back, while there’s a suggestion Dalot might not spend much longer at Old Trafford.

Former club scout Brown feels he might soon be sold as the Red Devils look to make changes.

He told Football Insider: “Dalot is a bit like marmite, some people love him and some think he’s not good enough.

“The truth of that is probably somewhere in the middle, because he’s a decent option and he’s done a good job, but you wouldn’t say he’s a real top-class right-back.

“He’s been reliable under Michael Carrick, that’s why he picks him every week, even if he can be a bit inconsistent at times.

“But there are going to be big changes to the Man United defence, when you look across the back line there are probably four or five players who they feel they could upgrade on.

“I think at the moment they will be reluctant to lose Dalot, he’s not one they’re going to be pushing out, but at the same time they haven’t ruled out letting him go.

“If the right offer comes in, I’m sure they will be ready to listen to it, and if they are making major changes then I expect they’ll be bracing to receive those offers.”

Leny Yoro could be loaned out

Brown also feels Leny Yoro, who’s played just 22 minutes in the Premier League this season, could depart, but only on loan.

He said, in a separate Football Insider update: “It’s a difficult one to judge with Leny Yoro because he is a very talented player.

“The problem at the moment is, he needs to be playing every week to develop his game, but that’s not going to happen at Man United because they can’t afford to take a risk.

“They’d prefer to go with more proven, tried and tested options because of the situation they are in, they need to win games so they don’t have time to focus on developing players.

“Yoro is excellent technically, on the ball he’s very good, but the physical and the mental side of his game is lacking, and I’m told that has become a concern for Man United.

“The only way you can develop that is by playing every week, experiencing these situations and adapting, but that isn’t happening at the moment.

“I think they could be prepared to send him on loan in January, because it would help his development and get him ready to play a role for them long-term.

“I have no doubt there will be clubs interested in taking him on loan until the end of the season, because as I said before, he is very talented.

“It could be the type of deal that works for everybody, Man United, Yoro and whichever club gets him, and they would all benefit from him spending some time away.”

Yoro has recently been linked with a permanent move to AC Milan, where former United boss Ruben Amorim is in charge. He was the third most-used player at United under Amorim – Dalot was second.

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