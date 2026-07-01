Man Utd are making steps to reintegrate Marcus Rashford back into Michael Carrick’s squad ahead of next season, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to join Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer with the deal including a €30m (£26m) option for the Catalan giants to make the transfer permanent.

However, Barcelona decided against that with the La Liga champions hoping to renegotiate a new loan for Rashford ahead of next season.

A move back to Catalonia was also at the top of Rashford’s list but Man Utd have been determined to get a fee for him this summer if they allow him to leave again.

It was revealed earlier this week that Man Utd and Rashford had “opened doors to restarting the process” of bringing the England international back into Carrick’s squad despite the Red Devils still looking to sell.

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on his YouTube channel overnight: “Marcus Rashford is now showing positive messages to Manchester United about the possibility of staying at the club.

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“The window is still very long—eight weeks—so we can’t guarantee that Rashford is 100% staying at United. But Rashford is not closing doors to the possibility of restarting with United, to be part of the preseason under Michael Carrick. So Rashford is open, and that’s a very good message.

“The message was sent directly; agents of the player and a Man United meeting took place two days ago, and it was a positive meeting. So now Rashford has the chance to continue at Manchester United.

“Then, if a good proposal for Rashford and for United arrives, Rashford could still leave the club in the summer transfer window. If he doesn’t, maybe United could find one more player to use. So, United have a wildcard in Rashford, waiting to see what’s going to happen on the market.”

Man Utd are ‘determined not to be caught unprepared’ by Rashford return

And now our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed that Man Utd are ‘quietly putting contingency plans in place to reintegrate’ Rashford.

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TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey added: ‘We understand director of football Jason Wilcox has instructed staff behind the scenes to ensure the club are fully prepared should Rashford remain at Old Trafford beyond the transfer window.

‘Sources have confirmed Wilcox has asked for fresh work to be carried out regarding Rashford’s integration into the squad, while discussions have also taken place with head coach Michael Carrick over how the forward could be brought back into the first-team environment if required.

‘As a result, a significant shift has led to a growing possibility of that scenario unfolding and the prospect of Rashford playing – and starring – in the United side again next season is looking an increasingly likely prospect, following a positive response from the player…’

Man Utd have made a definitive decision that they would welcome Rashford back but are ‘determined not to be caught unprepared’ if that situation arises.

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