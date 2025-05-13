Liam Delap to Manchester United is “very close” despite interest from Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle United, according to reports.

Delap will leave Ipswich Town this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

He is wanted by nearly every Premier League club, but United are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old has a £30million release clause in his Ipswich contract, which is widely seen as a bargain — and explains why so many clubs are keen to sign him.

There is strong interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, while Nottingham Forest have also been touted as a potential destination, with the club on the verge of qualifying for Europe.

A lot of work on signing Delap — who has scored 12 Premier League goals in 35 matches this season — is expected to take place this month, with clubs eager to steal a march on their rivals.

There is a possibility of a bidding war, even with the release clause in place, given how many clubs want to sign him.

Still, £30million is considered a great fee, and United are reportedly willing to trigger the striker’s clause.

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol has provided an important update on Delap’s future, revealing that United are in “pole position” — and that even without Champions League qualification, they can afford him and the player would be open to joining.

“Yeah, that release clause is £30million because Ipswich have been relegated,” he said on Sky Sports News.

“What we’re hearing this afternoon is that Manchester United are in pole position to sign him. One source has even told us that he believes the deal is very close and that the player would be happy to move to Manchester United, even though United aren’t having a great season. He still feels they’re a big, big club.

“We’ve heard something similar about Matheus Cunha, the Wolves forward, who may also be moving to United.

“I know, looking from the outside, people may think United aren’t doing very well — so why would players want to move there? But you’ve got to remember, Manchester United are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, and a lot of players want to play for them.

“Obviously, the top, top players have other options, but lots of clubs are interested in signing Liam Delap — Chelsea, for example. Potentially Nottingham Forest as well.

“But I think it’s interesting that United are currently in pole position, and we believe the player would be happy to move there. Although, I think maybe we should wait and see what happens in the Europa League final next week.

“I think United will be able to pay his release clause anyway. It’s £30million, which, in the grand scheme of things for top clubs — even in the PSR era, even if you’re not in the Champions League — United should be able to afford.

“But I think from a player’s perspective, it might be wise to wait and see what happens over the next few days. For instance, whether Chelsea are going to be in the Champions League, and whether Manchester United will be. But I think, regardless of that, I get the feeling the player would be up for moving to United, even if they don’t make the Champions League.”

