Man Utd deliver ‘crushing January blow’ to Ruben Amorim after £37.5m reveal

Man Utd are unlikely to be able to give Ruben Amorim any new signings in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag last week before replacing him with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, who will officially join on November 11.

Man Utd have turned to the Sporting Lisbon boss as they attempt to turn a corner under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ guidance.

INEOS decided to stick with Ten Hag over the summer but recent results and performances saw them sack the Dutchman with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have struggled to find a manager since Sir Alex Ferguson who can get them challenging for the Premier League title with Jose Mourinho guiding them to second place in 2018 – but they were still 19 points behind champions Man City.

And Man Utd supporters will be hoping they can gradually start to put in performances that make them look capable of challenging for the Premier League title again in the near future.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on improving the squad for Ten Hag in the summer transfer window and that could mean that there is little left to give Amorim in the January market.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson claims that Man Utd will have spent around £37.5m to swap Ten Hag for Amorim over the last week.

Speaking last week, he told Football Insider: “This is almost something United have had to deal with every three years since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

“It is quite important this time around because we know that they were close to the PSR limit last season. I think they probably passed quite narrowly, so we therefore know what the starting point was for this season.

“The bottom line is, if you add likely to be an exceptional cost of about £35million, maybe £37.5million in total, clearly that’s going to cut dramatically any buffer that they have got for PSR this season, especially if the side remains down the table.

“We know that the Premier League payments per position that you get is about £3million. At the moment, those two things are playing against them in terms of their forecast for 2024-25 PSR. But of course, they have got plenty of time.”

And now Football Insider claims that Man Utd have dealt a ‘crushing January blow’ to Amorim as Borson reveals that

“Their ability to keep having other costs going against them is pretty limited for this season now,” Borson told Football Insider.

“They will have to consider what they can do in January. I think it’s going to be very difficult for them to make signings in January without selling first.

“We know that the costs in January because of the way the amortisation works, you would only have half of one year of the costs of a player transfer, so it’s not impossible that you also then have some substantial wages for that half-year as well in the 2025 accounts.

“I think they have got pretty limited leeway now for the rest of the year. They are going to have to try and get up that table and qualify for the latter stages of the Europa League.”