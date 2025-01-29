Man Utd demand transfer in ‘next 48 hours’ as new Chelsea swap emerges with Amorim ‘fearful’

Man Utd are exploring a possible swap deal for Chelsea forward Joao Felix with Alejandro Garnacho going the other way, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to do some business in the January transfer window but the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules are reportedly hindering their pursuit of big targets in the winter.

Lecce star Patrick Dorgu is their main target for Ruben Amorim’s left wing-back position, while they are also hoping to bring in an attacker before the transfer deadline.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Friday night that Man Utd are ‘considering a swap’ deal for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku with Garnacho potentially going in the other direction.

And, on Sunday, Plettenberg issued an update on a possible swap deal with both Nkunku and Garnacho ‘open’ to the potential transfer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As exclusively reported yesterday, there have been initial concrete ideas in recent days among all parties involved about a potential swap between Alejandro #Garnacho and Christopher #Nkunku. Nothing is advanced yet, but the topic has been explored. Both clubs are now in direct contact, and both players are open to a move. #MUFC #CFC Nkunku also has an agreement with Bayern.’

But there have been few updates since then and now GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd are demanding progress on a potential Garnacho departure in the ‘next 48 hours’ or he will stay at Old Trafford.

It is understood that Man Utd boss Amorim is ‘fearful that he will have no time to secure a replacement’ if the Chelsea and Napoli target leaves late in the window.

GiveMeSport say:

‘Manchester United have decided they will only entertain sanctioning Garnacho’s exit if Chelsea or fellow suitors Napoli head to the negotiating table with a formal proposal in the next 48 hours, according to GMS sources, as Amorim is desperate to avoid a deadline day saga and stopping short of forcing him out.’

The report adds:

‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United do not want uncertainty over Garnacho’s future to drag beyond Friday as it would give Amorim limited opportunities to recruit a replacement, meaning Chelsea and Napoli are in a race against time if they want to acquire his services.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Rashford earning ‘F-off money’ creates issues amid Man Utd ‘deterioration’

👉 Man Utd: ‘Surprised’ Marcus Rashford ‘left with one transfer option’ as Tottenham stance surfaces

👉 Amorim suggests £70m Man Utd star will leave in January as Red Devils ‘bring in athletics guru’



It is understood that as well as Nkunku, Chelsea forward Felix is now also a potential swap option for Garnacho as Man Utd study all possibilities.

‘Manchester United have been locked in talks with influential figures at Chelsea and expected a bid to be made last weekend, GMS sources have learned, but an offer was not forthcoming and avenues of communication have remained open between Napoli and Garnacho’s representatives even though there are doubts that they are willing to surpass £50million. ‘GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have been looking to scope out who could move in the opposite direction in a cash-plus-player deal if they allow Garnacho to join Chelsea, with Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix being possibilities despite the duo gaining interest from elsewhere as the deadline edges closer.’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville is struggling to understand why the Red Devils would entertain a swap deal for Nkunku.

Neville said earlier this week: “I don’t get it for United. Nkunku’s hardly kicked a ball, he obviously had the injury when he first came in but he’s struggled to get going at Chelsea.

“I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United. I can see why you would do it if you were Chelsea.”