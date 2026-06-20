Man Utd denied top target after West Ham reach transfer decisions on high-profile trio

West Ham chief Daniel Kretinsky is desperate to avoid a mass exodus from the club this summer and a report details what that means for Manchester United chase of Hammers pair Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson in a £35m deal this summer, but want another central midfielder following the exit of Casemiro and amid doubts over the future of Manuel Ugarte.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a ‘dream target’ and Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as another option, but as widely reported, they’re taking strides to make Fernandes their second signing of the Michael Carrick era at Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The contacts are going to continue in the next hours and days for Mateus Fernandes. Man Utd are there.

“Man Utd want to get the player, and are in direct contact with the player’s camp. Fernandes is very keen on a move to Manchester United.

“The discussions on the player side are going well, both with the player and his camp.

“Now it depends on the club-to-club discussions with West Ham. They’re starting at an £85m valuation for Fernandes.

“Ideally, they wanted £100m, but the expectation is they could close the deal at around £85m, not less than this.

“Man Utd’s initial discussion with those taking care of this deal is under £85m. So Man Utd want to spend less than this.”

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey has confirmed that West Ham are open to the departure of Fernandes at the right price this summer.

But Kretinsky, now the club’s de facto owner and the key decision-maker this summer, wants the midfielder to be the only big name exit this summer amid widespread interest in both captain Jarrod Bowen and Netherlands international Crysencio Summerville.

Bowen is thought to be open to remaining at West Ham to lead them back into the Premier League following their relegation, but ‘his willingness to stay is closely linked to West Ham’s ambition and ability to retain the majority of their key players’.

There is ‘genuine belief internally’ that Bowen can be persuaded to stay at the club, as long as they manage to resist high-profile sales beyond Fernandes.

Summerville transfer on the ropes

That’s bad new for Manchester United amid their interest in a second Hammers star, Summerville, who’s thought to be their top left-wing target this summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed earlier this week: ‘One of those paying serious attention to Summerville are Manchester United, the tricky winger ranking highly among multiple options being studied in case they recruit in that position.

‘United have enquired about his situation and will be aware that it is expected to cost approximately £50million for West Ham to sanction the departure of a player under contract until June 2029.

‘Much will depend on the future of Marcus Rashford, given that Barcelona did not activate the €30m buy option in his season-long loan (it expired on Monday).’