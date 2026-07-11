Man Utd deny Ederson ‘deal is 100% off’ with the Red Devils ‘fighting’ to seal transfer

Man Utd sources are insisting that a deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson is not completely off despite claims on Friday night.

The Red Devils are looking to get deals for two or three midfielders over the line this summer as they hope to give Michael Carrick everything he needs for another successful season.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos passed a medical on Friday and signed his Man Utd contract with a deal set to be announced over the weekend.

A deal for Ederson had been believed to be sealed too with Fabrizio Romano confirming at the beginning of June that a deal was ‘100 per cent confirmed’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

‘All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

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‘First signing: 100% confirmed.’

There had been some ominous claims over the past couple of days about Ederson needing a second medical after concerns at the Man Utd end about his fitness.

And the Italian transfer insider brought a fresh update on Friday evening which claimed the deal for Ederson was now completely off, as Man Utd ‘changed their plans’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta. Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Éderson won’t join #MUFC.’

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also revealed that Serie A side Atalanta now intend to offer a new contract to Ederson in order to keep him.

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Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – #Atalanta consider #Ederson in perfect health despite the deal collapsed with #ManchesterUnited and are set to offer to the Brazilian midfielder a contract extension with an increase in salary to keep him. Ederson’s contract currently expries in 2027 (1,8M/year).’

But is the deal to Man Utd still on?

There have already been links to Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes since the ‘collapse’ but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Man Utd sources are insisting to him that they are still ‘fighting’ to get a deal for Ederson over the line.

Plettenberg posted on X: ‘Manchester United are still fighting to make the Éderson deal happen. At this stage, ManUtd sources deny that the deal is 100% off. #MUFC The process remains difficult, but ManUtd sources insist that it‘s definitely still possible the transfer gets completed and it‘s not over yet. Crucial hours ahead. @SkySportDE.’

And our friends at TEAMtalk bring similar news to Plettenberg with Man Utd claiming that their move for Ederson ‘remains on track’ this summer.

The website adds: ‘While the Old Trafford club insist the deal is still alive, they do not deny issues are delaying its completion, with sources indicating those concerns centre around a long-term knee problem identified during the medical process.

‘TEAMtalk has also spoken to sources close to Atalanta, who insist they have not received confirmation that the deal is either off or completed.’

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