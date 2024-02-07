Man Utd star ‘unlikely’ to be given ‘mega-money pay rise’ as Ratcliffe ‘intervenes’ amid transfer interest

It is now doubtful that Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes will receive a pay rise amid interest from Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Red Devils and Fernandes reportedly received an ‘astronomical offer’ from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal during the January transfer window.

Portuguese publication Record were the source of those claims with the newspaper adding that the Portugal international turned down their advances to stay at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that he was “not aware” of any bids from the Saudi Pro League in the winter for the Man Utd midfielder with Fernandes wanting to remain in Manchester.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column earlier this week: “I’ve also been asked about stories involving Bruno Fernandes rejecting Saudi interest in January, however I’m not aware of this, it was never a possibility.

“Bruno was always very clear, he always wanted to stay at Manchester United last summer and it was the same in January.”

There have been rumours that Man Utd could offer Fernandes a new contract in order to ward off interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of the next transfer window.

But Football Insider insists that Fernandes ‘could be denied bumper new Man United deal as [Sir Jim] Ratcliffe intervenes’ with the new investor looking to keep the Red Devils’ wage budget under control.

The report adds that Man Utd ‘could discuss a potential new contract for Bruno Fernandes but are unlikely to offer him a mega-money pay rise following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover’.

Fernandes – who has two years remaining on his contract at Man Utd, while the Red Devils also a one-year extension option – ‘remains happy at Old Trafford despite recent struggles under Erik ten Hag’ while Man Utd are ‘not concerned’ about interest from Saudi Arabia.

Man Utd ‘could sit down to discuss new terms this summer’ with the 29-year-old but he is ‘unlikely to be handed a bumper pay rise’ under INEOS as they ‘are keen to rein in spending on player wages as they look to shake up United’s strategy in the coming years’.

The Red Devils announced on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe and INEOS had agreed to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers with the investors now just waiting for Premier League ratification.

