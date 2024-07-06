Bruno Fernandes is being linked with a move away from Man Utd.

According to reports, Portugal international Bruno Fernandes is ‘desperate’ to leave Manchester United amid interest from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Fernandes is out of contract in 2026 and his agent has seemingly attempted to drum up interest from Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League so he is offered a big-money contract by Man Utd.

The Red Devils endured a poor season in 2023/24, but captain Fernandes shone as he grabbed ten goals and eight assists in the Premier League.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should be looking to build Erik ten Hag’s side around Fernandes, but talk over a move elsewhere are ramping up following Portugal’s exit from Euro 2024.

Fernandes has reportedly emerged as a key target for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr as a possible reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cards with the midfielder given the ‘green light’ to discuss a move to the Middle East club.

This report came about after it was claimed that sporting director Dan Ashworth would ‘consider a sizable offer for Fernandes, although he is expected to stay and sign a new deal’.

According to a report in Spain (brace yourselves for some nonsense), Fernandes is ‘desperate for a way out’ of Old Trafford as he’s ‘decided that he wants to start a new adventure’.

It is claimed that Fernandes’ situation has been ‘transferred’ to his agent Jorge Mendes, who has been tasked with finding the 29-year-old a new club.

Mendes has reportedly ‘been asked to offer his services to multiple entities’, with La Liga emerging as his ‘preferred destination’.

Fernandes’ confidant has reportedly been in contact with Barcelona pair Joao Laporta and Deco as the Man Utd star ‘would very much like a move’ to the Spanish giants.

He has just entered the final two years of his contract at Man Utd so they could still demand a huge fee for his services. Despite this, the report claims ‘would not request a particularly high figure’ and ‘would be satisfied with receiving just over 50 million euros (around £42m)’.

You’d think Man Utd would actually demand at least £60-70m to offload Fernandes so they can at least make a small profit on his exit.

Real Madrid are also mentioned as a possible destination as they have also been ‘offered’ Fernandes by Mendes.