According to reports, Manchester United are ‘desperately’ trying to offload England international Jadon Sancho amid interest from Chelsea.

Sancho slipped down the pecking order last season after butting heads with Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag.

The winger refused to apologise after accusing the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat. This followed his omission from Man Utd‘s squad to face Arsenal last September.

The 24-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations following his move to Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for around £73m.

Sancho was sent back to Dortmund on loan during this year’s winter transfer window and he impressed during the run-in as they surpassed expectations to reach the Champions League final.

The Englishman was given a lifeline by Ten Hag at the start of this summer as he featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season, but he has not been involved in their first two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign.

In recent days, Chelsea and Juventus have been battling for Sancho’s signature, but it remains to be seen whether he will leave Man Utd before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

On Thursday evening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano took to social media to confirm that Chelsea and Juventus remain in talks with Man Utd over signing Sancho.

READ: Five Prem transfers to save deadline day include Man Utd signing No.6, Branthwaite to Liverpool



He said: “Chelsea are currently talking to Man United for Jadon Sancho in a separate deal from Victor Osimhen.

“Both deals are still being negotiated, while Al Ahli have met with Osimhen’s agents today in Italy.”

Despite this, a report from GiveMeSport claims ‘Sancho has been offered to Borussia Dortmund during the final hours of the summer transfer window as the Old Trafford hierarchy are eager to get him off the wage bill’.

‘Dortmund have been handed the opportunity to recruit Sancho for a third time, according to GMS sources, and the Bundesliga heavyweights are considering putting together a last-minute rescue package if he is still available on deadline day and is desperately seeking a fresh challenge away from Manchester United. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Sancho has been pushed into Dortmund’s direction during the final days of the transfer window as Manchester United are desperate to find a last-gasp solution as they aim to get him off their books, and his former employers are interested in pouncing.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Predicting ten players Premier League clubs will regret selling this summer

👉 Man Utd: ‘Ruthless’ Ten Hag sack decision demanded by pundit; ‘elite’ manager is the ‘ideal’ successor

👉 Man Utd: ‘Key’ detail ‘unlocked’ Ugarte deal with Ronaldo namedropped amid ‘mend bridges’ claim