According to reports, Manchester United have ‘offered’ Bruno Fernandes and one of his teammates to FC Barcelona to sign ‘priority’ target Ronald Araujo.

In recent months, new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been focused on overhauling the recruitment structure at Old Trafford as they have acted poorly in the transfer market under previous regimes.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox have been recruited, while sporting director Dan Ashworth is also being targeted.

Their attention will soon be on the summer transfer window as a major overhaul is required at Man Utd after a dismal season.

It was recently revealed that most of Man Utd’s players have been put up for transfer as they attempt to raise funds for signings, but Fernandes has consistently been among their top performers.

Fernandes is one Man Utd player who can hold his head high heading into the summer but he is only under contract until 2026 and has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent months.

Fernandes to Barcelona?

Regarding incoming, one of United’s priorities will be to sign a new centre-back as injuries have forced Erik ten Hag to play defensive midfielder Casemiro and 26-year-old Jonny Evans in defence in recent weeks.

Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite has been mooted as a potential signing but they are also being linked with Barcelona centre-back Araujo.

The 25-year-old Uraguay international is viewed as a sellable asset by Barcelona, who reportedly need to balance the books in the summer.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED MESS ON F365…

👉 Newcastle ‘astounded’ as Man Utd target Ashworth makes ‘sack argument’ amid ‘secret’ INEOS talks

👉 Report reveals Pochettino’s verdict on ‘replacing Ten Hag’ at Man Utd after leaving Chelsea

👉 Carragher told his criticism of Man Utd star was ‘crazy’ as player was ‘dragged into trap’

According to reports in Spain, Araujo is a ‘priority’ target for Man Utd and although he would be a ‘painful sale’, he is ‘one of the main candidates to leave’ Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona ‘will study it’ if a ‘good offer arrives’ in the summer, with reports suggesting the defender is valued at 90 million euros (£76m).

Instead of putting a fee on the table for Barcelona, Man Utd are said to be ‘offering an exchange’ with Fernandes and Brazil international Antony named as the ‘protagonists’ in the frame to leave Old Trafford, with the club ‘desperate’ for a new centre-back.

‘Man Utd intend to take advantage of the fact that Barça is interested in Fernandes, to include him in the operation for Araujo. A very tempting option. ‘He will soon turn 30, and United consider that it would not be an irreparable loss. The footballer, for his part, would be delighted to be able to try his luck in La Liga. ‘Apart from Bruno, the other protagonist would be Antony, who was a target of Laporta when he was still playing for Ajax. ‘They paid out around 100 million euros at the request of Erik Ten Hag, but the Brazilian has never adapted to the Premier League, and now they would be willing to use him so Barça let out Araujo.’

READ NEXT: Chelsea face a PR job while Man Utd must change everything: Summer resolutions

