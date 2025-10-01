Cesc Fabregas has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is weighing up the possibility of hiring Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas if Ruben Amorim leaves, according to reports.

The Red Devils have taken their poor form from last season into the current campaign with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Amorim is averaging just over a point per game since joining Man Utd towards the beginning of last term, which could see the Red Devils in relegation trouble if they maintain that.

There have been rumours that Man Utd have now put together a shortlist of potential replacements if Amorim ends up being sacked soon.

However, the i Paper claims that Man Utd ‘fear’ Amorim could resign before being sacked as he looks to protect his own reputation, which was high before arriving at Old Trafford.

The report adds: ‘Amorim is understood to be taken aback by how much scrutiny is on a United manager and the knee-jerk reaction to every defeat.

Despite some claims that Man Utd could sack Amorim, INEOS are ‘willing to be patient with the beleaguered Portuguese, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe described as “desperate” to give his manager a full season to prove himself.’

The i Paper continues that ‘there is a chance Amorim could jump before he is pushed’ as the Man Utd boss ‘will soon have to consider how to preserve his own long-term reputation’.

On those reports, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GiveMeSport: “I’m not aware of anything about that. He’s focused on doing his best for Manchester United. Then we have to wait for next games and see what happens.”

There have been many links to different managers already with Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Fulham’s Marco Silva, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and former England boss Gareth Southgate all mooted as potential replacements if Amorim leaves.

And now FourFourTwo claims that Arsenal legend Fabregas, who also played in the Premier League for Chelsea, is under consideration from Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe.

The report adds: ‘FourFourTwo believes that Fabregas could well be on the shortlist of managers United look at to replace Amorim, should he be relieved of duties – but the former playmaker is not without a chequered history with the 20-time English champions.

‘The former Arsenal and Chelsea man has claimed that the club tried to sign him twice before – as a 15-year-old prior to his Gunners move, and over a decade later, when he was leaving Barcelona.’