A former United coach has hit out at a piece of business from the club

Manchester United are reportedly ‘desperately searching’ for a buyer for a flop signing, as they have been torn to pieces by former coach Rene Meulensteen, who labelled his signing “stupid business.”

United have just completed their worst season in Premier League history. Never before have they finished as low as 15th in the table.

Some players ended the season with credit in the bank, though they were largely the ones who were not actually representing United. Indeed, Antony headed out on loan to Real Betis for half the season, where he scored nine goals and assisted five.

It was felt that might have put him in contention for a place back at United, though GIVEMESPORT states Antony ‘still has no future’ under Ruben Amorim.

Indeed, it’s stated the club are ‘desperately searching for a buyer’ for the winger. Their preference is to offload him permanently, and United will ask for just £30million in order to do that.

They have, though, refused to rule out a loan with an obligation to buy if no buyers come forward before the back end of the window, and it’s felt Betis have a ‘golden opportunity’ to land Antony on loan again after his first period there.

Former United coach Meulensteen, who was Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, is in agreement that Antony should not return.

“I wouldn’t bring Antony back because I’ve seen enough of him that he’s not cut out for the club and not good enough,” Meulensteen told Tipman Tips.

“His performances are fuelled by his personality and are not for the good of the team, he’s selfish. You will never get your £80m back from Antony. I thought it was stupid business at the time when I heard it was happening.

“I know that when they heard about the deal in Amsterdam, they were doing cartwheels. It shows again that players in those lower leagues, like Holland, are completely different. They’re playing very different styles, a slower tempo.

“Teams like Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord are the best, so it’s easy for them to look good.

“But coming into the Premier League is so much different. What is Antony’s return? How many goals and assists has he got? He’s probably got as many, if not more, in Spain than in England, that different kind of football is more ideal for him.”

Another player United are willing to sell, Alejandro Garnacho, has not impressed Meulensteen.

“Garnacho is the same as Antony. Yes, he’s a young boy but, personality-wise, some things are not right with him and he’s bad for the club. That shows in his performances and lack of consistency.

“He’s a young player who has good value to him, so if they were to get offered any sort of money, they should cut their losses, because he isn’t going to live up to his potential at Old Trafford and that can free up some money to spend elsewhere.”

