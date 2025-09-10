Man Utd have ruined Andrea Berta’s plans to sign a top young prospect for Arsenal as the Russian player is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent a fortune on a new forward line in the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joining.

Man Utd did invest in one young player over the summer with Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon joining from Cerro Porteno in a deal worth an initial £3.3m, which could rise to £7m with add-ons.

And now Man Utd are looking to beat Arsenal and a host of other clubs to CSKA Moscow winger Kirill Glebov, who can play on both the left and right.

CaughtOffside claim that Glebov is ‘already on the radar of several top clubs across Europe’ after impressing in the Russian Premier League and earning his first cap for the national side.

The bad news for other teams is that Glebov has been ‘dreaming’ of a move to Old Trafford for most of his life.

CaughtOffside adds: ‘The teenager has openly expressed that joining the Red Devils is a long-term dream, citing the atmosphere at Old Trafford, the club’s rich traditions, and his deep respect for Sir Alex Ferguson as key inspirations.’

If Man Utd are serious about Glebov then it could spell the end of Arsenal’s interest in the Russia international with sporting director Berta and others ‘viewing him as an ideal long-term investment’.

The report continues: ‘Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Brighton are also keeping tabs on the teenager’s development, impressed by his technical skills and ability to adapt across midfield roles.

‘Beyond the Premier League, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have registered interest in Germany, attracted by his talent.’

Rio Ferdinand has been just as pleased with the players that Man Utd have moved on this summer as he has with the new faces at the club.

Ferdinand told his YouTube channel: “They’re not going to have players that either aren’t good enough, haven’t performed well enough or are not the right people to be at the football club.

“[Omar Berrada, United’s CEO] is not going to have them around like bad smells. I think, for far too long, we’ve had at that at the football club.

“We’ve been forced to keep players because of bad financial situations that the club have put us in with players and we’ve had to keep them here, sit with them and had to suffer some of these players.

“As happy as I am with the players that are coming in and providing a difference in terms of speed, dynamism, pace and goal threat, I’m as pleased, if not more, with the way they’ve got players out that the club deemed weren’t right to be there.”