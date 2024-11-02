According to reports, Ruben Amorim ‘wants’ to ‘bring’ one of his Sporting Lisbon stars ‘with him’ to Manchester United in a possible ‘major coup’.

Amorim has been named Man Utd’s head coach as he’s replaced former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday morning after Man Utd‘s 2-1 loss at West Ham left them 14th in the Premier League after nine matches.

39-year-old Amorim was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer before they appointed Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui respectively.

Amorim is regarded as one of the best young managers in Europe as he’s helped Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga twice after they went 18 years without a league title.

The Portuguese head coach officially takes over at Man Utd on November 11 so his first game will be against Ipswich Town on November 24, which is after this month’s international break.

Amorim’s arrival could lead to Man Utd being busy in the transfer market in January and next summer. They are already being linked with possible signings and it’s been suggested that they could sign one or two players from Sporting Lisbon.

Prolific goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres has been mentioned as a potential signing, but centre-back Ousmane Diomande is also understood to be on Amorim’s radar.

Speaking after Sporting Lisbon’s 5-1 win over Estrela da Amadora on Friday night, Amorim insisted he won’t be signing players from the Primeira Liga leaders in January.

“Gyokeres costs £100m. It’s very complicated. I will not take any of Sporting’s players in January. But that’s another story,” Amorim said.

“As the supporters are concerned, these are the best years of my life. They know how much they mean to me. This is not a farewell, we have Man City and Braga to play. So no farewells yet.”

Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Amorim ‘wants’ to sign Diomande as he’s ‘determined to adopt a three-at-the-back system in the Premier League’.

Diomande has a £70m release clause in his contract and Arsenal were linked with him in the summer. Regarding three possible exits, the report adds.