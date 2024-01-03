Man Utd ‘determined’ on £15.2m striker but missing out on two centre-backs

Manchester United will move for Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy in January but a centre-half is proving harder to come by, with Chelsea and Spurs moving too.

MAN UTD ‘DETERMINED’ ON GUIRASSY

The Athletic brought us a four-man shortlist as Manchester United seek a striker in January, though they claimed that the £15.2m it would take to sign Serhou Guirassy (behind only Harry Kane in the Bundesliga scoring charts this season) from Stuttgart is about £15.2m more than they can afford to spend.

But over at Todofichajes, they claim that Manchester United are ‘determined’ to sign Guirassy and they claim ‘the player’s contacts are already taking place and only this point separates him from Old Trafford since United are convinced to pay his clause’.

Elsewhere in Manchester United land, Jadon Sancho is expected to join Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season. They are keen for United to cover around two-thirds of Sancho’s wage, which might be the only way to get him out of the building. It’s either that or he waits for Erik ten Hag to be sacked.

And we don’t think that’s going to happen.

CHELSEA MOVE FOR SILVA

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been strongly linked with Benfica and Portugal centre-half Antonio Silva, but The Sun claim that Chelsea have blinked first and have made ‘an initial £52million proposal including Armando Broja’, which was rejected out of hand because he has an £87m release clause.

Chelsea are clearly addicted to buying young centre-halves, bringing in Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana over the last 18 months. It seems unlikely that they would tempt Silva from a Portuguese title race to the middle reaches of the Premier League, but then money usually talks.

WHAT A DRAG FOR SPURS

Despite late links with Manchester United, Tottenham are expected to sign Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa ‘very soon’. He has apparently agreed a deal with Spurs.

And that might lead to the exit of Eric Dier, who would be pushed even further down the pecking order after the arrival of Dragusin, and would find some welcoming arms in Rome from Jose Mourinho. It’s pretty damning that Ange Postecoglou fielded Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at centre-half ahead of Dier in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

READ NEXT: Man Utd duo, PSG and Real stars among top 10 players free to discuss summer transfers