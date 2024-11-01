Former manager Erik ten Hag has penned a 240-word farewell letter to Manchester United after he was sacked at the start of this week.

Ten Hag was sacked by the Premier League giants after 128 competitive games in charge across all competitions.

The Dutchman had a great start, winning the Carabao Cup and helping United finish third in the Premier League in his debut season.

However, he was under pressure for most of the 2023/24 campaign as Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League, but he kept his job after winning the FA Cup.

Ten Hag was expected to lose his job following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover, but INEOS decided to stick with the former Ajax boss, who was given a one-year contract extension in the summer.

Despite this, the 54-year-old had very little credit in the bank and he was sacked after Man Utd’s 2-1 loss at West Ham last weekend.

This decision is said to have left Ten Hag “ruined and devastated”, but his exit was inevitable. This latest poor result left them 14th in the Premier League. In the Europa League, they are winless in three matches.

Man Utd moved quickly to acquire Ten Hag’s successor. Ruben Amorim was appointed on Friday afternoon after he was linked with Liverpool in the summer.

Understandably, there was no mention of Amorim in Ten Hag’s farewell letter that was published a few hours after Man Utd confirmed his replacement’s arrival. But he did mention two “achievements” that he will “cherish” forever.

“Let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable,” Ten Hag wrote.

“The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times. Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours.

“I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA – you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That’s what makes United supporters so special.

“I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

“We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

“I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home.

“Thank you for this chapter in my life. Erik.”