United have been told that losing a star player will be devastating for them

Manchester United have been told by Danny Murphy that the consequences will be “devastating” if their best player leaves this summer amid heavy Saudi threat.

United finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League this season. The campaign will surely go down as one of the worst in their history.

One of the only shining lights was Bruno Fernandes, who was directly involved in 39 goals in an otherwise below-par side.

There has been a lot of speculation about his future, with the attacking midfielder courted by the Saudi Pro League at the minute, having reportedly had ‘positive talks’ with Al-Hilal.

Former Premier League midfielder Murphy does not feel Fernandes can be allowed to leave.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he stated it is ‘imperative’ that the midfielder stays at United, as if not, and he kicks off next season in Saudi Arabia, the ‘consequences will be devastating’ for the Old Trafford outfit.

Murphy has praised Fernandes for wanting to ‘stand up and be counted during a terribly difficult period’. He also stated that the recent successes of the club, reaching cup finals, is ‘down to Bruno’.

The pundit suggests that the sale of Fernandes, who is 30 and would surely command a giant fee makes ‘financial sense’ but from a performance perspective he is ‘irreplaceable’.

Indeed, though United want to sign a new striker, and the sale would help to finance that, whoever is signed would be ‘far less effective without having the wonderful passes and crosses Bruno would provide’ per Murphy.

Speculation over Fernandes’ exit has been ramped up given Cristiano Ronaldo is being eyed by Al-Hilal, who wants Fernandes to join him ahead of the Club World Cup.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “Al-Hilal are going for this. Inzaghi, Ronaldo and now the Premier League’s finest.

“I am told that Ronaldo has told Al-Hilal to get Bruno. There is a real belief within the corridors of power in Saudi football that they can get Bruno.

“They are offering him wages only Ronaldo and Benzema have surpassed, they really are pushing the boat out.

“United have told Bruno he isn’t going…but 100 million would be a lot to turn down for a player of his age, no matter how important.”

