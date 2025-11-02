Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been told that he has a “problem to sort” regarding one of his players, who has been made to “look bad”.

Man Utd have hit their stride under Amorim in recent weeks, with his slight tactical tweaks and the performances of their summer signings contributing to their upturn in form.

Amorim‘s side won three Premier League games in a row against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton before earning a respectable 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

This has seen the Red Devils shoot up the Premier League table and enter the Champions League conversation, though they still have their problems.

Right wing-back Amad Diallo scored a stunning equaliser for Man Utd against Nottingham Forest, but former Premier League centre-back Ashley Williams has explained why he thinks he is a “problem” for Amorim because he’s too good in the attack not to play, but he doesn’t look good when defending.

“He’s in the team because of his attacking qualities but he can’t play in the two No.10 positions because they have Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha who are playing really well,” Williams said on Match of the Day.

“So where does he play? He plays right wing-back and finds himself in defensive positions at times which isn’t his strength.

“He’s in this full-back position because he has to do his work. He’s an honest lad and he’s trying to get back and do a job for his team but it’s not his quality. His quality is going forward.

“[Then] Amad gets in a centre-back position trying to head a ball out which is not his strength and they concede from that.

“On the flip side, going forward he’s devastating. His goal, what a strike it is, the technique is perfect.

“This is not a player you want defending. He’s in the team because of his attacking play and he’s such an honest lad that he ends up doing lots of defensive work and then it looks bad on him.

“But realistically, Ruben Amorim has to sort this problem out and get Leny Yoro across a bit quicker so Amad can play higher up the pitch.”

Speaking after the 2-2 draw against Sunderland, Amad explained why he and the rest of Man Utd’s squad were “really disappointed” to draw at Forest.

“Honestly we are really disappointed to go home with one point,” Amad said after the match.

“We were in a good moment, winning three games in a row. We wanted to do the fourth, but we can learn from this and then try to do the best next time.

“As a team, we are learning every day with the manager, with Ruben, because we believe in his system. But I think today we are really disappointed because as a team we demand a lot.”