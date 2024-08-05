Man Utd ‘discuss’ £38m move for Chelsea target as interest in top midfield target cools

Manchester United are ‘discussing’ a £38m move for Wolves star Joao Gomes, with the Chelsea target ‘high on the list of potential options’ as the Red Devils’ back away from negotations with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte has been United’s top target to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield since the start of the summer transfer window but with Paris Saint-Germain refusing to budge over their asking price, the Red Devils have decided to walk away.

PSG want close to the €60million (£51.4m) fee they paid to sign the Uruguayan from Sporting Lisbon in 2023 but United – with a new Sir Jim Ratcliffe-enforced mantra – aren’t prepared to get close to that fee.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims ‘the view at United is that they are only willing to pay what they deem to be the correct fee for each transfer target and negotiations will not be allowed to drag on until the end of the market’.

‘Discussions between the Premier League and Ligue 1 counterparts has cooled but PSG are relaxed — with vast interest over a move for the 23-year-old from alternative suitors. ‘Only if PSG reduce their request is it possible that the Old Trafford side might return to the table — but so far no progress has been made.’

In terms of alternatives, Football Transfers now claim that United have ‘reaffirmed interest in Gomes’, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in April, adding that the Wolves star is ‘high on the list of potential options’.

The report states that ‘Chelsea also have their eyes on Gomes and may intensify their pursuit after the sale of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid’ and that ‘competition for Gomes’ signature is heating up, with a transfer fee of around £38 million (€44m) being discussed’.

United have also been considering a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who was on loan at the club last season.

The Red Devils decided not to make his loan move permanent but are said to still be in touch with Amrabat’s agent and could look to bring the Moroccan back to the club if Fiorentina’s terms suit.

They’ve also been linked with Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, with a report last month claiming United still held an interest despite the midfielder agreeing terms with AC Milan.

‘Youssouf Fofana has reached a four-year contract agreement with AC Milan, according to information from RMC Sport, but the Lombard club must still negotiate with Monaco for the transfer of the French midfielder during the summer transfer window. ‘Manchester United and another Champions League club are also interested in the French international with a view to a transfer during the summer.’

The latest reports in Italy claim Monaco are ‘irritated’ by the fact that Milan reached an agreement on the contractual terms with Fofana well in advance and yet are only be willing to offer €20m.

Monaco tried instead to persuade Fofana to join West Ham, who were prepared to offer closer to their €35m valuation, but the Frenchman turned down the Hammers.

Manchester United may prove to be more tempting.