Man Utd star directly addresses Amorim sack rumours as two players are picked out for praise

Man Utd midfielder Mason Mount insists that the Red Devils team are “together with the manager” despite rumours about Ruben Amorim’s future.

The Red Devils beat Sunderland 2-0 over the weekend to give Amorim a huge boost after a week of speculation about his future at the club.

Man Utd are currently tenth in the Premier League table and out the League Cup with Amorim reportedly told he must qualify for Europe this season.

There were rumours that Amorim’s job could come under threat if Man Utd lost heavily to Sunderland on Saturday but luckily for the Portuguese head coach his side put in a decent display.

When asked if rumours of Amorim potentially being sacked have impacted the Man Utd dressing room, Mount said: “No. For us, it’s just focusing on what the manager wants and that’s in training. And then when it comes to the games, doing exactly what he asked for. And I think, as you see today, we stuck to the job in hand.

“Everyone did their roles and responsibilities and it was a good performance. I think in the second half it got a bit cagey and there were times where we had to defend. We had to put the body on the line.”

MEDIAWATCH: Gary Neville facing Sky Sports sack after ”racist’ outburst’? Obviously bloody not

Mount added: “Obviously, even in this season, we’ve gone through ups and downs, but we’re together. And we’ll continue to be together with the manager, with the staff, to continue moving forward.”

The Man Utd midfielder continued: “I have a good relationship with the manager. I don’t think it’s any better than all the other lads. I think I have the experience of playing a similar formation to what he likes as I have played it before in the past [at Chelsea].

“So, knowing the roles and what he wants out of the team resonates with me because I’ve done it before. So, I think that’s something that I obviously understand.

“I think all the players understand it now. But I think at the beginning, especially, it was something that maybe he could lean on me because I know the positions.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer power ranking: Guehi, Baleba, Anderson among non-Big Six stars most likely to leave in 2026

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘crazy’ Amorim sack condition as key deal already ‘almost guaranteed’

👉 Romano confirms Man Utd transfer is ‘almost guaranteed’ while insider is ‘pretty sure’ over 2026 signing



Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood liked what he saw from Man Utd against Sunderland with Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko impressing him.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports: “I keep saying it, systems don’t win games. Players win games. We’ve talked a lot about the systems at Man Utd, but today Amorim is getting the best out of the individuals on the pitch.

“It’s largely going direct to a centre forward who wants the ball, and getting players around him to help him.”

Sherwood added: “Man United are playing direct to Sesko. I’ve never seen him have so many touches, which is pleasing to see. They’re not asking Lemmens to play out – he’s kicking it long – and it’s paying off.”