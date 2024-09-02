Man Utd: ‘Disappointed’ Keane makes bold PL finish prediction after ‘shocking’ Liverpool defeat

Roy Keane has predicted where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season after their “shocking” performance against Liverpool.

The Red Devils endured a miserable afternoon on Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The game was end-to-end in the opening stages, but Liverpool eventually took control of the match. Trent Alexander-Arnold had a goal ruled out for offside before Luis Diaz netted a quickfire brace.

Brazil international Casemiro produced an embarrassing disasterclass as two poor mistakes were punished by Liverpool for their opening two goals.

Casemiro was dragged off at half-time, but Liverpool remained in control and Mohamed Salah netted their third after the interval.

Liverpool have now won their first three Premier League games, while Man Utd have two defeats and just one victory. Their poor start to the new season leaves Erik ten Hag as one of the favourites to be the first manager sacked this season.

Despite this, Keane has made a bold prediction about Man Utd’s league finish this season after they were “shocking” against Liverpool.

“It was far from an even game – Liverpool were very good, they looked sharp and look fitter,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“You can try to dress it up, but United were shocking. Every time Liverpool went forward they looked like they were going to score – not good.

“There’s been a lot of good PR for United about plans for the stadium, blah, blah, blah. Today I am really disappointed that United didn’t turn up.

“I am always surprised if the game is over after 60 minutes when you’re playing for Manchester United.”

Despite this, Keane is still backing Man Utd to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season: “I still think United will get in the top-four.”

Gary Neville meanwhile admitted it was “sad” watching Casemiro on Sunday afternoon as it’s “looking like a struggle for him”.

“[Casemiro] had a one-on-one with Konate. And you might not be having a great day. You might not be having a great time,” Neville said.

“But you’ve still got to go for it and take the one-on-one on. And he just turned back. That just tells you where his head at.

“I’d like to think [he can get back to his best]. It’s been going on for 14 months. He scored 30 goals the season before last. I’d like to think he can get his confidence back.

“It’s looking like a struggle for him. The game doesn’t look enjoyable right now. And that’s sad. As it is for seeing Casemiro in the first half, it’s sad watching that kid because he has been a joy for Manchester United at times in his career.

“But it’s getting hard work for him. And it’s getting hard for Manchester United fans to watch him.”