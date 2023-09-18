Man Utd ‘disaster’ has ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona with Ten Hag ‘willing to pay’ £52m for replacement

Alex Baena has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Jadon Sancho considers his future.

Jadon Sancho is ready to swap Manchester United for Barcelona in the next transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches but Erik ten Hag omitted him from their squad to face Arsenal in a 3-1 loss before the international break.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag revealed that he’d left the winger out because of his poor performance in training with Sancho denying those claims on social media and labelling himself a “scapegoat”.

Sancho is reportedly refusing to apologise to Ten Hag over his social media post and now the 23-year-old is training away from the first-team squad.

That has led to speculation he could leave in the January transfer window with Barcelona the latest club to be linked after Turkish clubs failed to get a deal over the line before their transfer deadline last week.

It was suggested yesterday that Barcelona are keen on a loan move for Sancho in January and now Spanish newspaper Nacional have now confirmed that the Catalan giants are interested.

READ MORE: Man Utd and Erik ten Hag are stuck in the cul de sac of dysfunction

Sancho, who is described as a ‘disaster’ at Old Trafford, has apparently ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona and ‘wants to leave United and play for Xavi’.

They insist he wants to end the ‘real nightmare’ he’s having at Old Trafford but it ‘remains to be seen how Manchester United manages a very delicate situation’.

Sancho, for his part, is ‘already studying a way to change his scene’ and ‘one of the clubs he has offered himself to is Barca’ but they do ‘not have the money to afford his transfer’ and could look for ‘alternative formulas’ to land the England international.

And in another report, Nacional insist that Man Utd are already lining up his replacement with Ten Hag interested in signing Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

Man Utd are ‘willing to pay’ €60m (£52m) for Baena – who can play in central midfield or out on the left wing – and Villarreal acknowledge that they ‘cannot retain its stars, although it does not plan to give them away’.

€60m is the La Liga side’s asking price and it ‘does not scare’ Man Utd, especially if they get a fee in for selling Sancho in January.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Richarlison, Brighton brilliant; Man United, Dyche slammed