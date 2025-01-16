Man Utd ‘discuss €38m fee’ with Napoli as report confirms Garnacho exit desire

Manchester United and Napoli are still some way apart in their valuation of Alejandro Garnacho after ‘discussing a €38m fee’ for the winger.

Having previously been an ‘untouchable’ member of the squad, Garnacho could be on his way out of Old Trafford this month with United attracted by the idea of his ‘pure profit’ sale.

A report on Wednesday claimed Napoli has reached an ‘agreement’ with the Argentinian’s representatives, but the Independent now claim negotiations aren’t quite that advanced, though personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue.

The report states:

‘Napoli have already started some work on a potential deal, and Garnacho is understood to be open to a move to the Italian club, although personal terms are yet to be agreed. The player’s pace fits manager Antonio Conte’s ideal for how he wants the team to play. ‘While it is anticipated the personal terms would not be an issue should it get to that stage with Garnacho, there may have to be considerable negotiation on fee.’

It’s claimed ‘the two clubs have discussed a €38m fee suggested by Napoli’, but United are holding out for a similar fee to the €70m Paris Saint-Germain paid the Serie A side for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Garnacho has started just half of United’s Premier League games this season and has struggled for minutes since being dropped by Amorim for last month’s Manchester derby, at which point rumours of his exit began.

Jamie Carragher claims United should accept a “good offer” for the 20-year-old and Gary Neville says he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the club sanctioned the exits of both Garnacho and fellow academy graduate Marcus Rashford as Amorim looks to “wrestle control” like legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim addressed speculation over Garnacho’s future ahead of his side’s clash with Southampton on Thursday.

Asked if Garnacho had the talent to have a bright future at Old Trafford, Amorim said: “That is clear.

“He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot recovering (his) position when he doesn’t have the ball.

“But doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to reach the final third.

“He’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving during training. He started the last game. Let’s see (against Southampton).”