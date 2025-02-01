Man Utd in talks to push 47-game man out after snatching Arsenal defender

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to send Tyrell Malacia on loan to Benfica, with the left-back agreeing to the move after United signed Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

Malacia has played fewer than 100 Premier League minutes this term. The left-back has continually struggled with injuries, after missing the entirety of last season.

Malacia has been back available since November, but has largely sat on the bench, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot splitting left wing-back duties at United of late.

As such, the Dutchman could do with playing some football and has reportedly agreed to join Benfica on loan, per Fabrizio Romano. The insider also states that ‘advanced talks’ are underway between the two clubs to seal the details of the move.

It comes as United have secured the signing of defender Heaven, from Arsenal. The 18-year-old has joined for a nominal fee, and will become a member of the first-team squad.

He played 10 minutes in the League Cup for the Gunners during a 3-0 victory over Preston in October, and has set on the bench for multiple other first-team games without getting on the field.

Heaven joins until 2029, with the option for another year. After his signing, he told the club’s website: “I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.”

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

United already have six centre-backs in their senior squad, but the contracts of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are up at the end of the season, so Heaven’s signing seems to be looking ahead to the future.

