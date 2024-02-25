‘Disgraceful’ Man Utd were served ‘justice’ as ‘delusional’ Ten Hag needs sacking

Man Utd were a “disgrace” against Fulham and “got exactly what they deserved” after a number of “bad performances”, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks with six wins from their last seven matches before Fulham’s 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Harry Maguire cancelled out Calvin Bassey’s opener in the 89th minute but the Cottagers scored in the seventh minute of added time as Alex Iwobi gave Marco Silva’s side all three points.

Man Utd had not been totally convincing in some of those victories and Agbonlahor was clearly pleased to see the Red Devils drop points.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Today was justice.

“United have been getting away with bad performances and still somehow winning games, but today they got exactly what they deserved.

READ MORE: Ten Hag finally exposed as ‘a fraud’ and Man Utd have been ‘lucky’ to have the Glazers as owners

“Manchester United today were a disgrace to that football club.”

Speaking after the match, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag insisted that his side “deserved” to beat Fulham, he told talkSPORT: “We fought ourselves back into the game and we get a draw, and at that point, I think we deserved to win the game.

“Then in one loose moment, we lose the game. Of course, we are very disappointed about this, but we also have to move on, and we will do.”

But Agbonlahor’s fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara was not having any of it with the former Tottenham midfielder insisting that Ten Hag’s comments were “delusional”.

O’Hara added: “Have you ever heard someone more delusional? When a manager is delusional like Ten Hag is sounding now, it is time to move him on.

“Come out and be honest, your team were dreadful. Every player through the whole 90 minutes.

“Eighth home defeat this season. ‘The team showed character to grab the equaliser.’ You winding me up?”

In another interview, Ten Hag continued: “After these two months I can’t go with that approach. We have gone lately very good but now we have some setbacks.

“Today we could have won this game. We should have won this game as the team showed great character.

“We had two slow starts in both halves, definitely. It was a big loss to lose Casemiro (to injury), we lost some stability in the team and conceded a goal that is very avoidable, but then fought back in the game.

“I have to credit the team – they showed great character. We went for the win but by the end we let them slip away.

“But after one defeat you have to see the bigger picture and the bigger picture looks very good.

“We have to catch up in certain positions and get the injuries back, then we will be more in balance and also strengthen the squad in the transfer windows.

“You see there are many good players coming up and real high potential players, so definitely we are going in the right direction. When we have the players available, we have a very good team.”