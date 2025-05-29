Man Utd hero slams ‘disgusting’ treatment of Red Devils star after Amorim ‘choking’ claim

Manchester United hero Patrice Evra has hit out at the Red Devils fans over their “disgusting” treatment of one player as Ruben Amorim claims his side “choke in every game”.

United lost the Europa League final to Spurs last week at the end of a miserable season which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League having won just 11 of their 38 games.

They immediately jetted off to Malaysia for a post-season tour and were booed off the pitch after a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars.

And Amorim couldn’t hide his frustration after the game, insisting his side can’t help but “choke in every game” they play.

“Yes, a disappointing result, but no injuries and a tough pitch,” he said. “We don’t have it in us not to choke in every exercise, in every game, that is what happened.

“We should win these kind of games, no matter what. We need to bring that inside of us in every game.

“The important thing is no injuries with this weather and to arrive here in this day. It is not an excuse, we should perform better.”

Amorim said that he felt guilty about results and even welcomed the boos which greeted the final whistle.

“I feel always guilty,” he said. “I said that in the last game. I am always guilty of the performance of the team no matter and since I am here in the first day, I am guilty.

“Then the boos from the fans, I think it’s something that we need maybe because every game that we lost in the Premier League they were always there (cheering us).

“So, it’s like the way of playing. If they see that it’s not working, they will change the way they behave.

“But I felt then when we finished and we walk away, like every time, the supporters were with us. Let’s wait for the next season.”

Harry Maguire captained United in their opening game and having been one of Amorim’s more consistent players this season, Evra hit out at the club’s fans, claiming they’ve “bullied” the England international, who deserves “a lot of credit” for his performances of late.

“Now everyone behind his computer can judge you. What they did to Harry Maguire was disgusting,” Evra said.

“Lot of things like that. I think that it’s bullying because they were like, he’s the worst player in the history. We bought him for like £80m.

“They went to his house. They did like lot of things. And for him, that’s why I give him a lot of credit to stick and to stay at Man United and what he’s doing, the way he’s performing.”