‘Dishonest’ Man Utd star ‘hoodwinked’ club and fans in bizarre Eric Cantona comparison

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has “hoodwinked” the Premier League club into “giving him a lot of money” and has been “disrespectful” to the fans, according to former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

Rashford was left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 win over Man City last month and has only been in one matchday squad since.

The England international was interviewed by Henry Winter shortly after the match against Man City with Rashford revealing that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Man Utd.

Rashford has since been linked with moves to a number of clubs on loan but there is little sign of any concrete offers that are close to completion.

And now former Man Utd defender Parker insists Rashford hasn’t been “honest to the club and fans” with the Red Devils forward “selfish and disrespectful to his town”.

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “Given Amorim has only been here ten minutes I don’t think he’ll be worried about losing Rashford to another Premier League side. He’ll have seen that Rashford wasn’t showing enough effort or delivering.

“Does he fit in what I want to do? Not really because he wants to play out wide left. Does he fit into one of the two number ten roles? I don’t think he does. He wants to sit on the touchline on the left, cut inside and shoot, quite basic really. It’s like park football with him. Players just want to play one position.”

“If he did it at another club, people that love and see the game would be disappointed with him because it’s him being selfish and disrespectful to his town, to the fans, to the team he played for.

“Rashford hasn’t been honest with himself and the club he’s supposed to love. People want to act like he’s been treated badly but if your kid is continually behaving badly you’ve got to tell them off.

“Manchester United have decided to let him go because they got hoodwinked into giving him a lot of money. They paid well over the going rate with him. Eric Cantona didn’t get the sort of money Rashford has earned.

“The club have tried their best to get the best out of him. It’s okay to have a bad game but be honest to the club and fans and he hasn’t done that.”

Harry Maguire has put in much-improved performances in the centre of a back three under Amorim and Parker hopes the Man Utd defender can keep up his form.

Parker added: “We’ve seen Maguire be an issue against teams that are quicker and more direct like in the Newcastle game because he was being asked to squeeze up. The three at the back need to be closer to the midfield players in the manager’s new system.

“No one has talked about the issue of what the manager really wants.

“Amorim knows how he wants to play and the players he needs and you can’t question him until he’s got his players in. There’s massive improvements to be made in the squad.”

Joshua Zirkzee has faced a lot of criticism since his summer move to Man Utd from Bologna and Parker hopes the Netherlands international’s performance against Arsenal was a “turning point” for his Red Devils career.

Parker continued: “He’s impressed when he’s come on as a sub against Southampton and the Arsenal game was his best performance. He showed some foresight and he had a little bit of drive about him. He got into areas, driving forward and lets be honest his impact was better than anything Hojlund did throughout his time on the pitch.

“He took the penalty as well which might come off the back of the fans singing his name in the Liverpool game. I wasn’t fazed when he took the pen because of what he did in the game.

“I don’t know if it’’s a turning point because things change in football quickly but I wouldn’t be surprised if he started the next game. I don’t think anyone wants to see Hojlund start either. United have to look at someone to come in to play the number nine role.

“United have winnable games in name at least coming up so it’s an opportunity to get a European spot. United must be in Europe every season.”