Man Utd have been told to end their pursuit of other midfielders and sign Conor Gallagher in January as he’s the one player “they need”.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new players over the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all joining.

But it was seen as huge oversight by many supporters and former players that Man Utd didn’t bring in a new midfielder, although they did make several enquiries.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a trio of Premier League midfielders in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

However, former Man Utd defender Parker reckons they should sign former Chelsea midfielder Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in January.

When discussing Man Utd’s hunt for a new midfielder, Parker said in an interview with UtdDistrict: “I think you can’t rush it, you can’t just go and get a big clump of players.

“If you’re looking to take it forward slowly and you want to do something, you have to have something in the back end that you look to build on, you look to build on with that person coming in on loan, or you see you get someone on loan who does well, you get that calibre of player to come in, get it cemented in, then Conor [Gallagher] is the one.

“He’s the one player I think they need. One player who plays a lot of football, doesn’t get injured often, and is willing to play.

“I’ve watched him many a time when he was at Palace and when he was at Chelsea and every time you see him grimacing, the lad wants to play games of football.

“If he doesn’t play, it’s a good reason. Even if he’s had a knock, he wants to play football. And I know that if he comes to Manchester United, that would be the cherry on the top.”

Football Insider insist that Man Utd also have a ‘transfer plan’ for January if Sesko’s recent injury ends up being more serious than they thought.

Journalist Callum O’Connell told Football Insider: “Yeah, this is the big thing. They’re waiting to find out the full extent of the injury sustained by Sesko in that draw with Tottenham.

“United have claimed they do not think it’s a serious injury, but he’s been sent for further tests to get a clear prognosis of how long he might be out for.

“If it is a long-term injury, it obviously does affect United’s transfer plans for January.

“Before this injury, it wasn’t a priority to bring in an attacker because they spent heavily in the summer to bring in attacking reinforcements.

“No decisions made from United just yet. They want to wait to see how serious this injury is first.”