Dan Ashworth has left his role as sporting director at Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United will not ‘replace’ former sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has interest from two Premier League clubs.

On Sunday morning, Ashworth‘s shock exit from Man Utd was announced by the Premier League giants.

The respected sporting director – who has previously had spells at Brighton and Newcastle United – was targeted by INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe following his purchase of a minority stake in the Premier League giants.

Before the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Newcastle placed Ashworth on gardening leave and negotiated a compensation package with Man Utd.

Newcastle initially demanded £20m for Ashworth, but Man Utd eventually reached an agreement with their rivals to pay around £3m.

In the summer, Ashworth joined technical director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada. He lasted just five months as several conflicts involving United’s hierarchy resulted in the 53-year-old’s exit at the end of last week.

The Red Devils have already been linked with several potential successors, but a report from The Sun claims they ‘won’t replace’ Ashworth as they have ‘ditched the sporting director role’.

‘Red Devils part-owner Ratcliffe decided that his Ineos right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford, United chief exec Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox will share the responsibilities of the position. ‘Ashworth, 53, was forced out of Old Trafford after losing a power battle with ex-City executive Berrada. ‘The pair had a huge fall-out over how the club should move forward in a bid to get back to the top of English football.’

It is also noted that Ashworth may not be out of work for long as he is being ‘lined up’ by Arsenal and another Premier League club.