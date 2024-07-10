Man Utd divided over transfer amid ‘premature’ rumours; Real Madrid ‘happy to wait six months’ for Yoro

There is no “unanimity inside Old Trafford” over whether Man Utd should pursue a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to David Ornstein.

The Red Devils are making progress in the transfer market with deals for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt thought to be close.

Man Utd have ramped up their efforts to sign other players too after they finally completed a deal to bring Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford as their new sporting director from Newcastle.

They have made a second bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and had an offer accepted for Lille’s Leny Yoro as they look to bring in two centre-backs this summer.

There have also been rumours of interest in Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and reports that Man Utd have made a bid for Uruguay international Ugarte.

A report in France insisted that the Red Devils have made a bid of €45m plus bonuses for Ugarte and that it’s up to PSG boss Luis Enrique ‘to decide’ whether to allow the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder to leave or not.

But The Athletic journalist Ornstein insists those reports seem to be “a little premature” with figures inside Man Utd still divided on whether to sign Ugarte.

Ornstein told The Athletic FC’s podcast: “I think it’s a similar situation with Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain. On the same night as Jarrad Branthwaite’s improved offer, reports came out from France suggesting that an offer from Manchester United had come in for I think around £38million.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Deeply shocked’ politician will attempt to derail ‘disgraceful’ £26m transfer ‘agreement’

👉 Man Utd ‘keen’ to complete raid on Euro giants despite hijack claim amid final fee reveal

👉 Salah to Real Madrid, Isak to PSG? 10 AI-predicted transfers ranked on the likelihood of them happening

“The checks I made suggested that again, this is perhaps a little bit premature, and that it’s not guaranteed that United are going to go through with the Ugarte deal. I think there’s other interest in him, and I don’t think there is a unanimity inside Old Trafford to go for him, so it’s going to take some more conversations.

“I’m not saying it won’t happen and I’m not saying there’s no interest, because there is. But again, that one is not so advanced for the midfield position.”

After Man Utd had a bid accepted for Lille defender Yoro, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid – who the Frenchman favours a move to – are relaxed over the latest developments.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Real Madrid are also very relaxed. They know since October, November, that Leny Yoro wants to join them.

“So for Real Madrid, it is quite clear the deal has to be done this summer on their conditions, not 50 or 60 million euros, way below these numbers.

“Otherwise, Real Madrid are more than happy to wait six months and then sign the player on a free from January for next season.”