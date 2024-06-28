Man Utd told to ‘do everything they can to sign’ Liverpool star who could become ‘unhappy’ under Slot

Dwight Yorke thinks Man Utd “should do everything they can to sign” Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold if he becomes “unhappy” under Arne Slot.

The Reds right-back is one of the best players in the Premier League and has showed his versatility recently after Gareth Southgate deployed him in midfield.

Southgate’s experiment with the defender hasn’t quite worked out for England and it will be interesting to see if new Liverpool boss Arne Slot can continue to get the best out of Alexander-Arnold along with the rest of his team-mates at Anfield.

The Jurgen Klopp-sized hole at Liverpool will be very tricky for Slot to fill and Yorke is hoping that Man Utd can attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold if he becomes unhappy under the Dutchman at Anfield.

Yorke said: “I’m not sure Trent Alexander-Arnold would want to leave Liverpool as it’s his boyhood club, but Liverpool will be under transition now Jurgen Klopp has left. Maybe, Alexander-Arnold can evolve as a midfielder under Slot.

“This could be another opportunity where, if Liverpool don’t perform under Slot and Alexander-Arnold becomes unhappy, Man United should do everything they can to sign him.

“I was the first person to suggest that Man United should have signed Leroy Sane started to become frustrated at Man City when he was on the bench frequently, now he’s one of the best players in Germany.

“Alexander-Arnold may have a similar opportunity which Man United should pounce on. Obviously, there is history between the clubs and Alexander-Arnold will know that as an Englishman, but it can be an opportunity to look out for.”

Man Utd aren’t the only Premier League side looking to improve their team this summer with Chelsea looking to bring in Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, and Yorke reckons the Colombian could become better than Nicolas Jackson.

Yorke added: “With Jhon Duran, Aston Villa need to make a football decision.

“If it works for both parties that Duran goes to Chelsea, then it’s probably the best solution. It depends on if it works for Unai Emery and how he can replace Duran.

“I did like Duran, I don’t think he had enough opportunities so I’m not able to determine whether he’d be a success or failure for Aston Villa.

“Whether he’ll be a success at Chelsea is another story, I can’t see him getting many more minutes there then he does at Aston Villa, since Chelsea already have Nicolas Jackson. I do, however, think he has the potential to become a better striker than Jackson.”