Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘doing everything’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils need signings in various positions and it’s been reported that one of their priorities is to sign a new forward.

Man Utd are only seven points clear of the relegation zone and one of their main problems has been that they lack a goal threat.

Ruben Amorim’s side have only scored 23 goals in 20 Premier League games, while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are joint top scorers with four goals apiece.

United could do with signing a new striker and Kolo Muani has emerged as a potential target.

The 26-year-old was linked with several Premier League clubs after he scored 23 goals in 46 games for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022/23 season, but PSG won the race to sign him for around £76m.

Kolo Muani has struggled over the past 18 months as he’s largely been a bit-part player for PSG. He only has eleven goals in 54 appearances for the Ligue Un giants across all competitions.

The France international has been made available for a transfer this month and Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are in the race to sign him.

It’s also been suggested that Tottenham are leading the race as they are ‘close to agreeing’ personal terms, but a new report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reveals Man Utd are ‘doing everything’ to snatch the signing.

Plettenberg said: “Manchester United’s efforts to sign Randal Kolo Muani are becoming more concrete!

“The Red Devils are now determined to do everything possible to secure his transfer in the winter. Recently, there have been very specific talks with his management, and direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to follow.

“#MUFC are considering a loan deal, ideally with an option to buy.

“Other clubs still in the race include Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Juventus, AC Milan, and others.”

Despite this, former Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks they should be targeting a new wing-back and he’s named an ideal signing.

“I never look at it that way, people say things to me and I sway my head around and say yes or no,” Parker said.

“Although, if I’m looking at a wing-back, someone who can play as a natural wing-back because they’re tenacious when they defend and they’re aggressive when they go forward.

“I’d say somebody like Alphonso Davies. In my opinion, you need someone who is athletic, doesn’t need to be asked to run and just loves working up and down the pitch and loves the freedom.

“If people try to man mark him, he will take them away and affect their game as well and not accept being marked.”