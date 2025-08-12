Top Man Utd target ‘will move to England’ as Red Devils path is cleared after Chelsea drop out

Man Utd target Gianluigi Donnarumma “will move to England” with the Red Devils boosted by Chelsea dropping out the race to sign him this summer.

Andre Onana had a poor season, like many of his Man Utd colleagues, and there have been calls from some sections of supporters to replace the Cameroon international.

And widespread reports indicate that Man Utd are looking to sign a midfielder and a goalkeeper in the final weeks of the transfer window after completing deals for Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Donnarumma and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez have been the two main names linked to Man Utd in recent weeks as they look to give Onana some serious competition.

Chelsea have shown interest in Italy international Donnarumma but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that he is no longer a target for the Blues.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Chelsea are not in active talks to sign Gigio Donnarumma despite links. He’s not a target as Chelsea are happy with their goalkeepers.’

There is also interest from Man City, who could allow Ederson to leave this summer, although Pep Guardiola’s side have already signed James Trafford from Burnley this summer.

And TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that Donnarumma “will move to England” and has confirmed that Man Utd are still interested.

Bailey told the website: “Donnarumma being left out of the Super Cup squad is a real statement of intent – am told that the Italian has been told by PSG that he is no longer wanted at the club, they have now moved on from him with Lucas Chevalier.

“They are fully backing Chevalier and don’t want that pressure of Donnarumma hanging around – PSG don’t want him hanging around to go on a free transfer next summer, they want this chapter to end his month.

“Speaking to those around PSG and to Donnarumma’s camp, the belief is that he will move to England.”

Bailey added: “Manchester United, as we have revealed, have an interest; they wanted to improve their goalkeeping department this summer, and two options they like are Donnarumma and Emi Martinez, but a deal for the Italian is there for them, in theory, to do.

“But others are looking – I am told Donnarumma’s camp have spoken to Chelsea and Manchester City. City, for their part, are in talks with Galatasaray, who were keen on Donnarumma, over Ederson.

“We now expect that Ederson could be heading to Istanbul this summer, which could free them up to make a move for Donnarumma.

“I’m also told that Bayern Munich are potentially in the mix for him.”