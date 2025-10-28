A pundit has explained why Manchester United should avoid signing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, with it argued that the Red Devils “don’t need” him.

Wharton has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and it’s been suggested that he is a possible signing for Man Utd next year.

In the summer, the Red Devils were focused on overhauling their attack as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they also landed Senne Lammens to be their new No.1 goalkeeper.

Man Utd’s next transfer priority will be to sign a new centre-midfielder as they require an upgrade on Casemiro and it’s been suggested that Wharton could cost as little as £60m next year, though Palace will likely demand nearer to £100m.

Wharton has immense natural ability and could play for any team in the world, though ex-Man Utd player Paul Parker reckons his former club “doesn’t need” him because he’s injury-prone.

“Adam Wharton looks good. Everything he does, I like him,” Parker told MyBettingSites.

“Playing for a progressive side at the moment. A lot of injuries. Always has something, but it doesn’t seem to bother a lot of clubs who keep on paying money.

“At the moment, United don’t need a player like him who cannot play two-three games without picking up a knock.

“Adam Wharton has done great. Came from Blackburn, hit the ground running. Why didn’t anyone else get him? You’ve got to pat Crystal Palace on the back for that, for the money they spent and how he’s performed.

“Big clubs would rather spend even more money on players whose shirts they can sell. I’m sure Adam Wharton would have loved to come to Man Utd.”

Parker has also explained why he thinks Crystal Palace will refuse to sell Wharton in January.

“But if you’re Crystal Palace, you don’t sell,” Parker added.

“Unless it’s really, really stupid money and the fans can relate to it. They’ll look at the profit margin and go wow.

“The way they are, Crystal Palace, at the moment, they could fill that berth and no one would notice because no one has noticed that they’ve lost two of their best players in the last three seasons, in Eze and Olise.”

England international Elliot Anderson has been mentioned as an alternative, with Parker arguing that Man Utd have a greater chance of signing him than Wharton in January.

“Eliott Anderson has done well at Nottingham and he’s now being pushed as a starter for England but that’s because you don’t have Jude Bellingham to talk about,” Parker claimed.

“So everyone would talk about Anderson because now he’s an England international and his name is popping up. Man Utd need a player with discipline and good legs in that midfield.

“Nottingham Forest are in that position now. With Nuno gone and how things have changed, anything can happen in January.”