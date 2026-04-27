According to reports, Manchester United could sign Carlos Baleba and another Brighton star this summer after being given the go-ahead for one deal.

Baleba is among the midfielders on Man Utd’s radar ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with the Premier League giants looking to make at least two signings in this department.

United have been left short in midfield after missing out on Baleba last summer, and will need to fill the void left by Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali in recent weeks, but Baleba was their leading target last summer, and he remains on their radar.

Last summer, United, after signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, did not have the necessary funds to sign Baleba for around £100m, and his form has declined this season.

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This does not appear to be deterring Man Utd, though.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Baleba “remains a target”, and the “verbal agreement” between the two parties over personal terms is still “valid”.

“Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club,” Romano explained.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

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Our colleagues have TEAMtalk have revealed that the centre-midfielder is likely to cost £70m this summer, but journalist Nicolo Schira claims Brighton are ‘now open’ to letting him leave.

Man Utd ‘preparing an offer’ as double raid on Brighton mooted

Schira posted on X: ‘Carlos #Baleba is still a #ManchesterUnited’s target as a midfielder. #MUFC had already agreed personal terms with the player last summer, but #Brighton turned down the bid.

‘#BHAFC have now opened the door to the sale and #mutd are preparing an offer. #Chelsea are also interested.’

Man Utd’s priority will be to overhaul their midfield, but reports have also suggested that they could make signings in other positions.

This includes in defence, with Turkish outlet Sporx claiming they are interested in signing long-term target Ferdi Kadioglu from Brighton.

The report states: ‘The national football player was being closely monitored by Manchester United. Brighton, however, is not willing to let Ferdi Kadıoğlu go easily.

‘The English team expects a high transfer fee for Ferdi Kadıoğlu.’

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