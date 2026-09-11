Man Utd star who ‘nobody noticed’ vs Sabah picked out for special praise by MUTV pundit

Man Utd wing-back Patrick Dorgu has been praised by Dion Dublin for his “simple” performance as the Red Devils beat Sabah in their first Champions League match of the season.

Dorgu grabbed an assist and a clean sheet in his first ever appearance in the Champions League with Michael Carrick’s side running out comfortable winners on Thursday evening.

Man Utd won 4-0 thanks to goals from Mateus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez, as they got the league phase of the Champions League off to a perfect start.

Coming in for England international Luke Shaw, who was being rested, Dorgu made an immediate impact with the Dane setting up Cunha for the opening goal of the game with a precise near-post cross.

After a summer of rumours that Man Utd would bring in a new left-back to challenge Shaw, Carrick confirmed in a recent press conference that Dorgu will be the main cover in that position.

Reflecting on what he saw from Dorgu against Sabah, Dublin praised the Man Utd star on MUTV, he said: “He was just just lively. Making sure that he did his defensive duties at the same time. He got forward, kept it well.

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“I think when you keep it simple, you’re not noticed. You don’t really want to be noticed. When you go through the game and nobody notices, you’ve done well. You’ve just done your job, and I think Dorgu did well tonight.

“The defensive side of his game has got better because I think Michael Carrick has said, “Right, listen, we know how good you are going forward. Just stop the ball going in the box. Make sure the right winger has no fun at all.”

When asked if Dorgu could see more game time under Carrick this season after his impressive performance, Dublin replied: “Definitely.”

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Giving his reaction to his first Champions League display, Dorgu told reporters: “It’s my first Champions League appearance, so it’s an incredible feeling. The atmosphere was amazing. I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to play in this competition, I’m really happy with my performance and the team’s performance as well.”

Dorgu then added: “It was really important to get the three points, and the clean sheet as well, because we’ve conceded a lot of goals lately,” Dorgu explained. “It gives all the defence and Senne in goal the confidence.

“It gives us confidence not only going into the derby at the weekend, but the games going forward as well.”

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