Man Utd: Dortmund’s reasons not to sign Sancho revealed as more ‘indiscipline’ issues come to light

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly reluctant to take a chance on Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho despite his superb record in the Bundesliga.

Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund.

His fine form in Germany caught the attention of Manchester United, who finally got their man in the summer of 2021 after chasing his signature for over a year.

The 23-year-old was expected to be a superb signing for the Red Devils, even at around £73million, but he has failed to emulate his Dortmund form at Old Trafford.

You got the impression going into this season that it would be a vitally important year for Sancho under Erik ten Hag.

It is safe to say he has started the campaign in the worst way possible.

After leaving him out of the matchday squad for a Premier League match at Arsenal before the international break, Ten Hag revealed that Sancho was not included because of his poor performances in training.

As you definitely know already, the winger took exception to those comments, calling his manager a liar on social media. Bald. Sorry…bold*.

The post has since been deleted but Sancho has reportedly not apologised to Ten Hag and will remain out in the cold until he swallows his pride and does so.

Following United’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, the Dutchman said rebuilding his relationship is “up to” the player.

And it has been reported by German outlet Bild that Sancho has an unhealthy habit of gaming early into the morning.

There has been talk of a return to Dortmund, where the England international played his best football, but the Bundesliga giants seem reluctant to make it happen.

The same Bild report says that during the player’s time in Germany, he ‘was known for his not always professional lifestyle’ and for ‘repeatedly indulging in indiscipline’.

Sancho apparently ‘sleeps too little’ due to his time playing ‘on the console or computer’.

And Sancho’s recent ‘behaviour’ has ‘strengthened’ the opinion at Dortmund that they should not take a risk on signing their former player.

Furthermore, Dortmund are reluctant to re-sign the Englishman on a permanent basis, with United insisting ‘a loan is not an option’.

Dortmund have ‘discarded’ the possibility of signing Sancho as the Red Devils want around €60million, the report adds.

What happens next is anyone’s guess.

