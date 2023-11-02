Man Utd: Dortmund ‘want’ Sancho with Arsenal, Liverpool targets ‘available’ in Jan to create space

Borussia Dortmund are willing to loan out an attacking player to create space for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

Sancho is expected to leave United in January unless Erik ten Hag is sacked before then.

The England winger is yet to apologise to his boss for his social media comments after Ten Hag dropped him for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the start of September.

After the defeat, the Dutch manager said Sancho had not been training well and that is why he was not in the squad.

The saga is now two months long and you get the feeling the player is just hoping and waiting for his manager to be given the boot.

On one hand, Sancho should probably swallow his pride and say sorry, and on the other hand, Ten Hag could always put his ego aside and let the 23-year-old back into the first-team set-up.

Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha said this week that Ten Hag should do just that.

“The Sancho situation could have been handled better for sure,” Saha said. “Of course, Sancho has responsibility but the manager does too and he needs to help him.

“Everyone is losing in this current situation and Ten Hag has to put his ego aside now.

“This treatment is not right, it looks like the manager is trying to get revenge to show he has the power.

“If you want big stars playing for you at United, you have to help them express their personality. When they make mistakes, you have to give them a platform to say sorry instead of treating them so harshly.”

Sancho has been strongly linked with a January exit and has caught the eye of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, who are currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

A return to Borussia Dortmund has also been mooted and the latest report from 90min says the German giants ‘want to bring him back to the club in January’.

In fact, they are willing to loan out promising teenage winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to help reunite with the Manchester United outcast.

It is said that Dortmund need to improve their attack to challenge for the Bundesliga title and Ten Hag’s side are ‘open to a permanent move’ but accept a loan deal is ‘the most likely option’.

A salary cut appears to be necessary as well, as Dortmund ‘would struggle to contribute a significant percentage of Sancho’s current wages’.

In order to get Sancho back to the club, the Germans will make England youth star Bynoe-Gittens and ‘agitated’ Liverpool-linked Youssoufa Moukoko available on loan.

Arsenal have been linked with Bynoe-Gittens, though it has been claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Mikel Arteta’s side are not currently in talks to sign the 19-year-old.

A deal could be ‘smoothed over’ with Bynoe-Gittens and Sancho sharing agents, the report adds.

Should the former depart on a temporary basis, a move to another Bundesliga side is ‘the most likely option’.

Sancho’s representatives are currently ‘evaluating his options for January’ with interest coming from Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany, Spain, and England.

