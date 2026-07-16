Manu Kone and Crysencio Summerville have been linked with a move to Man Utd and Aston Villa.

Man Utd could lose out on the potential signings of Manu Kone and Crysencio Summerville to Aston Villa this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already completed deals to sign Karl Darlow on a free transfers, while Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have signed from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Man Utd are not done there either with the Red Devils still one midfielder short of the three they want, while they are keen to sign a winger and a full-back at the very least before the end of the transfer window.

A deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson collapsed earlier this month over worries about a historical knee injury and now Man Utd have moved on to other targets.

Roma midfielder Kone is said to be a top target with Rio Ferdinand claiming that Fabrizio Romano told him that Man Utd have “agreed” a £45m deal for the France international.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Fabrizio Romano just confirmed that Man Utd have agreed a £45m fee for Kone from Roma, the French international midfielder.”

READ: The mistake Man Utd could make with Manu Kone as their missing midfield piece

However, French website Sport Mediaset have revealed that Aston Villa, who Man Utd bought Tielemans from after triggering the Belgium international’s release clause, are among the ‘offers coming from England’.

Man Utd have also been exploring a move to sign West Ham winger Summerville but any deal could hinge on Marcus Rashford finding a new club.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Manchester United open talks with West Ham over Crysencio Summerville. Direct club-to-club contact. Classified by Manchester United sources as exploratory at this stage, but the Dutch winger high in #MUFC thinking. Any bid could be contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold.’

Sport Mediaset now also claim that Aston Villa could also look to hijack that Man Utd deal too with the Villans ‘keenly interested’ in the Netherlands international.

Rashford will not be leaving Man Utd for Turkey

Rashford has been attracting interest from across Europe with Fenerbahce the latest club to be linked – but Romano has dismissed that any move to Turkey is on the cards.

Romano said about Rashford on his YouTube channel: “Many reports, guys, but my understanding is that there is nothing between Marcus Rashford and Fenerbahce.

READ: Romano makes Man Utd ‘green light’ claim over Camavinga as INEOS ‘will sign’ midfielder

“No negotiations, no conversations, also because Marcus Rashford, with all due respect to Fenerbahce, is not considering a move to Turkey at this stage of his career, so Rashford is not considering that.

“Rashford is obviously focused on the World Cup. After the World Cup, he will assess the situation at Manchester United.

“He will start the pre-season at Manchester United. Michael Carrick, from my understanding, is looking forward to working with Marcus Rashford.

“So, he wants to see Rashford. He wants to be with Rashford in pre-season to see the attitude, to see the feelings, and then decide whether he’s going to stay or leaving the club in August.

“So, these are the two ways. Let’s see what’s going to happen there, but with Fenerbahce at the moment, my understanding is nothing is happening.

“Nothing is close. Nothing is concrete. So, that’s the situation as of today. And remember, he will do pre-season with Utd and then from that moment on, we will understand what’s going to happen there.”

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