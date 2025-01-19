Man Utd eye £105m double deal from PL rivals after latest Garnacho update

Man Utd are looking at Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative left-back option after learning Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price for Nuno Mendes, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a largely miserable season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table ahead of the match with Brighton on Sunday.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag and immediately implemented a 3-4-3 formation with a fresh style of play and philosophy as he looks to turn their fortunes around.

Not a lot has changed since Amorim’s arrival but their last three matches have given Man Utd fans some hope that the Portuguese head coach could get them back to challenging for titles once again.

They produced two good displays against Liverpool and Arsenal before they came from a goal down to beat Southampton in the Premier League in midweek.

And Man Utd fans are now keen to see the Red Devils bring in some players to help Amorim get the best out of his formation and style.

A report claimed earlier today that the Red Devils are now willing to consider offers for Alejandro Garnacho as they attempt to raise money for incomings in the January transfer window.

Napoli and Tottenham are interested in a deal for Garnacho but Man Utd will reportedly still hold out for a deal worth around €70m (£59m).

And that money could be used to improve a couple of areas of Amorim’s squad with The Independent claiming that Man Utd are ‘looking at Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative at left-back’.

Man Utd have been interested in PSG’s Mendes but the Red Devils are ‘currently a significant distance from matching his €60m asking price and vast wages’.

It has been claimed that Wolves want £45m in January if they are to sell Ait-Nouri and the Algeria international ‘has shown an aptitude for playing at both left wing-back and left-back in his time for Wolves, with Amorim appreciating his flexibility as well as his movement’.

The report adds:

‘United also have an interest in Wolves teammate Matheus Cunha, but face considerable opposition there for a forward considered one of the revelations of the season. Arsenal are among those looking at the Brazilian, but Wolves are intent on keeping him this January amid a battle to stay up.’

Man Utd spent over £180m in the summer transfer market with Joshua Zirkzee one of the players signed to attempt to improve the Red Devils’ scoring record.

Zirkzee has already come in for lots of criticism for his lack of goals and performances – but ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker was impressed by the Netherlands international against Southampton.

Parker said recently: “He’s impressed when he’s come on as a sub against Southampton and the Arsenal game was his best performance. He showed some foresight and he had a little bit of drive about him. He got into areas, driving forward and lets be honest his impact was better than anything Hojlund did throughout his time on the pitch.”

“He took the penalty as well which might come off the back of the fans singing his name in the Liverpool game. I wasn’t fazed when he took the pen because of what he did in the game.”

“I don’t know if it’’s a turning point because things change in football quickly but I wouldn’t be surprised if he started the next game. I don’t think anyone wants to see Hojlund start either. United have to look at someone to come in to play the number nine role.”

“United have winnable games in name at least coming up so it’s an opportunity to get a European spot. United must be in Europe every season.”