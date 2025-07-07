Man Utd have been given a double blow in their pursuit of a new striker this summer with Ollie Watkins looking difficult to land, according to reports.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season as Ruben Amorim failed to improve results and performances from the back end of Erik ten Hag’s time in charge.

One particular area of concern was Amorim’s attack with only four Premier League sides [Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Everton] scoring fewer goals than Man Utd last season.

Man Utd have already committed £62.5m to improve their firepower with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha joining from Wolves, while they are bidding for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

However, with outgoings slowing down this summer, Man Utd are struggling to get incomings over the line, as their recruitment will involve a delicate financial balancing act.

A report on Sunday claimed they could even look at signing former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer despite wanting to sign Viktor Gyokeres, who is now set to join Arsenal from Sporting CP in a deal worth around £69m.

Another striker who is apparently on their radar is Aston Villa’s Watkins – who was the subject of a bid from Arsenal in the January window – with enquiries confirmed by The Athletic‘s Ornstein.

However, the reliable journalist claimed that Man Utd’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa have “no intention to part with” the England international.

Ornstein told The Athletic’s YouTube channel: “Ollie Watkins, as reported by our colleague Laurie Whitwell, is among those on Manchester United’s recruitment list. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t on the recruitment list of top clubs.

“He’s such a good striker and a good lad, and they’ve maybe held some enquiries with his camp. I’m not sure if that’s gone to Villa directly.

“From my conversations with Villa, they see themselves as having no intention to part with Ollie Watkins. They want him to continue with him up front for them.”

Another player Man Utd are looking at is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, with the Nigeria international proving himself as a prolific goalscorer.

And Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport insist that there has been a ‘turning point’ in his future with Osimhen rejecting ‘the oil well offered by Al-Hilal in the form of a salary of 40 million per season for three years plus an option on a fourth.’

Osimhen has ‘given priority to Europe’ this summer but his Premier League options have ‘decreased’ because he wants to hold onto his salary of around €12m a year.

The report insists that ‘the story is starting to become clearer: Osimhen intends to continue playing with Galatasaray’ and the striker has now ‘said yes’ to the Turkish side’s €16m-a-year offer after going on holiday and thinking about it.