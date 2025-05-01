Super agent Jorge Mendes could complicate Manchester United’s summer move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, according to reports.

Cunha has been identified as one of the Red Devils’ top summer targets, with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap also on the shortlist.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is eager to strengthen his attack with Rasmus Hojlund struggling up front and Joshua Zirkzee yet to make an impact in the Premier League.

A lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has been one of Amorim’s biggest issues since taking over in November, so it’s no surprise to see both Delap and Cunha emerging as options.

Cunha is reportedly being lined up to play as one of Amorim’s ‘wide 10s’ in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, while Delap is as a more traditional centre-forward.

READ MORE: Liam Delap is a slightly unhinged madman; Man Utd would be lucky to have him

Cunha has a £62.5million release clause in the Wolves contract he signed earlier this year and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to trigger it.

However, the transfer could become complicated if super agent Jorge Mendes becomes involved.

While Mendes does not represent Cunha, he holds significant influence at Wolves, and his approval may be crucial to getting the deal across the line, according to Trivela (via Sport Witness).

Indeed, it is claimed that super agents Mendes and Giuliano Bertolucci – who does represent Cunha – could go ‘head-to-head’ over the transfer.

The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo and other global stars is heavily involved at Molineux and ‘plays a big role on club decisions’, particularly when it comes to ‘high impact’ transfers.

It’s claimed that Mendes will be a ‘key figure’ in this transfer saga and if he does not approve Cunha’s move to United, the deal could collapse.

The report adds:

The two agents are likely to be going head-to-head again in this deal, with the suggestion that any move to Manchester United won’t happen unless Mendes approves it on Wolves behalf first.

Meanwhile, Cunha’s Wolves face a tough Premier League test away to Manchester City on Friday night.

Vitor Pereira’s side are in red-hot form, having won six league matches on the bounce, and they head to the Etihad brimming with confidence.

The Portuguese head coach has stressed the importance of maintaining their intensity against Pep Guardiola’s men.

“We live a good moment for what we have been doing, but this does not give the right to relaxation and the players know it,” Pereira said.

“I want my team in Manchester to play with the identity we have been creating and competitive. Our season is not over yet, we want the best possible rating.”

READ NEXT: Barcelona are like John Wick; Rio is like a ‘socially awkward kid’ on commentary