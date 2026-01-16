Two Man Utd doubts emerge over ‘main target’ Enrique as Neville omits him from four-man shortlist

Luis Enrique’s lack of Premier League experience is likely to count against him as Man Utd look to decide their next permanent manager, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim at the beginning of last week with Man Utd winning just three of their last 11 matches under the Portuguese coach.

Amorim had a falling out with director of football Jason Wilcox over tactics and the January transfer window, adding to the reasons for his Man Utd sacking.

After Darren Fletcher took charge of the two immediate matches after Amorim’s dismissal, Man Utd have now appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season.

There have been plenty of rumours already about who could permanently succeed Amorim in the summer with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and England’s Thomas Tuchel among the names mentioned.

One report recently insisted that current Paris Saint-Germain boss Enrique was a ‘main target’ for Man Utd but now journalist Alex Crook has dampened that speculation.

Crook said on talkSPORT: “Luis Enrique keeps getting a mention, but A, he’s still got a job at PSG and B, he’s not proven in the Premier League and I do think Premier League experience is quite high on United’s checklist when it comes to potential replacements.

“I’m not sure Oliver Glasner did himself any favors by getting dumped out the FA Cup by Macclesfield at the weekend. Mauricio Pochettino is someone who the hierarchy have always admired and I think he’ll come available when the USA inevitably crash out quite early in this World Cup. I’m not sure about the Carlo Ancelotti links to be honest.”

Enrique was not a name mentioned by former Man Utd defender Gary Neville when selected his top four candidates to take over from Carrick in the summer.

Neville said on the latest Stick to Football podcast: “Manchester United tried everything when it comes to appointing a manager, absolutely everything. They just have to try to remove risks now.

“Who can handle the media? Who can sort the dressing room out? Who can handle the owners? Who plays a style of football that fans will at least like to go and watch? Who has got Champions League experience? Who has big-game experience?

“The three that standout are Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino, they could all be available after the World Cup. Eddie Howe – who has won a trophy, got into the top four, been at a big club in Newcastle – is another.”

Neville added: “To make United an attractive club for players to come into, Tuchel and Ancelotti bring a seriousness to matters. If you put a younger manager in, I think United will miss out on players.

“United are going to miss out on a lot of players anyway, but the likes of Ancelotti would encourage players to come and they need that right now because I’m not sure players are queuing up to join unless there is someone to believe in.”

